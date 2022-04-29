By the Numbers: Where Beauty Manufacturers Rank Environmentally, Per Bloomberg

Beauty’s biggest manufacturers are being tasked with reimagining their operations to accommodate increasing consumer demand for sustainable products.

Data from Bloomberg shows that 73 percent of Gen Z consumers are willing to pay up to 10 percent more for sustainable goods. In accordance with this, companies like Unilever and L’Oréal have set greenhouse gas emission goals at the product level, while Procter & Gamble and Estée Lauder are putting forward plans to reduce water waste. According to Bloomberg, beauty companies have “lower energy intensity” per sales, and most have renewable targets.

Bloomberg also identified Procter & Gamble and L’Oréal as leaders in setting targets to reduce use of plastic and packaging. In order to determine a company’s Environmental Pillar Scores, Bloomberg takes into consideration the sustainability of a company’s product, its supply chain management, water management and energy management.

Here, Bloomberg’s most recent Environmental Pillar Scores for some of the top public, global beauty manufacturers.

The Est é e Lauder Cos. 100th percentile Colgate-Palmolive 97.7th percentile L’Or éal 90.9th percentile Unilever 86.4th percentile Shiseido 84.1st percentile Beiersdorf 81.8th percentile Procter & Gamble 79.5th percentile Henkel 77.3rd percentile Natura & Co. 65.9th percentile Amorepacific 52.3rd percentile Coty Inc. 50th percentile Kos é Corp. 45.5th percentile

