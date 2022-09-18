Byoma, Skin Barrier Repair for the Gen Z Set, Goes Into Ulta Beauty

Byoma, a skin barrier-focused brand for Millennials and Gen Z, is hitting Ulta shelves.

The brand launches with the U.S.’ largest specialty beauty retailer digitally on Sunday, and will go into 715 doors nationally on Oct. 16.

Despite the brand’s age — it only launched earlier this year — it has already hit $9 million in retail sales via its existing partnership with Target, and is on track to hit $15 million for its first year there, the brand confirmed to WWD.

Byoma is owned by Future Beauty Labs, the parent company behind Tan-Luxe, Tanologist and Isle of Paradise. The company’s founder and chief executive officer Marc Elrick told WWD it was born out of consumer insights.

“We’re a consumer-led business,” he said of the brand’s inception. “During the pandemic, we noticed internally and what we saw on social was the consumer over-exfoliating. With the rise of DermTok and a lot of conflicting information out there, I felt like the consumer was more informed but maybe more confused.

“When we looked at the data insights, as well as our own social media platforms, we noticed it was a really big problem,” he continued.

Social media’s role in the brand’s creation didn’t end there. The brand, which houses its formulas in Gen Z-friendly vibrantly colored packaging, has already gained 200,000 social media followers. Its Moisturizing Gel Cream is the brand’s top seller, given its TikTok virality status with 1.7 million views.

The brand’s offerings include a cleanser, three serums, the moisturizer and a hydrating trio kit. Each product incorporates a proprietary barrier-health complex with ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids at optimal ratios. Prices range from $12.99 to $24.99, and the full assortment will be available at Ulta.

As reported by WWD, Ulta Beauty is winning with the Gen Z consumer. A Piper Sandler survey cited the retailer as the top retailer for the cohort, nabbing 48 percent mindshare.

Though the brand plays well with younger consumers, Elrick stressed that Byoma’s appeal spans demographics. “Every single person has a skin barrier, and every single person can benefit from barrier care, whether your barrier is compromised or not,” he said. “We’ve noticed from the data we’re starting to get back from our retailers is that it’s appealing to a much broader demographic.” Byoma also over-indexes with Gen X.

“Our vision is to build the next CeraVe,” Elrick continued. “With the demand we’ve had from retailers globally, and the roadmap that we’ve built, we will absolutely get there.”

The brand, which recently expanded across European markets, anticipates it will exceed between $300 million and $500 million in retail sales in the next three years.