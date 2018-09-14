Chiara Ferragni is having a productive month.

A couple of days after her #TheFerragnez wedding to Federico Leonardo Lucia outperformed ad campaigns, the superinfluencer landed in New York for fashion week. She didn’t stay the full week, opting to head back to Milan to be with her husband and their baby, but she was in town long enough to be named one of the top influencers this season.

According to Launchmetrics, Ferragni racked up a total of $1 million in media impact value and 1.8 million engagements with four pieces of New York Fashion Week-related content on her main feed.

Camila Coelho, one of the fastest-growing style influencers in America, was also a top influencer this season. She posted 16 pieces of fashion week content to her feed, amassing a total of $1.1 million in MIV and 1.8 million engagements.

Ferragni had the second top-performing sponsored post of the week. Her Polo Ralph Lauren #ad, below, generated $290,000 in MIV and 571,000 engagements.

Barbara Palvin’s Hugo Boss-sponsored post, below, took the top spot for sponsored content. It received $390,000 in MIV and 827,000 engagements.

Launchmetrics also reports that Nicki Minaj had the top celebrity Instagram account of the week, generating $8.7 million in MIV and 11 million engagements. Minaj also had the top post of the week, below, which received $1.4 million in MIV and 2.7 million engagements.

More from WWD.com:

Digital Download: Chiara Ferragni’s Wedding Outperforms Ad Campaigns

Influence Peddler: Lancôme Pairs With Camila Coelho for First Influencer Product Line