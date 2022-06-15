‘Campbell Ritchie: No Compromise’ Film Showcases Makeup Artist’s Fight for Clean Beauty

Model-turned-makeup-artist Campbell Ritchie has stepped back in front of the camera — this time, to advocate for beauty industry reform.

The celebrity makeup artist teamed with streaming platform LightbeamTV and sustainable skin care brand Hear Me Raw for a short film about her advocacy for cleaner beauty.

Titled “Campbell Ritchie: No Compromise,” the five-minute film premieres June 15 on LightbeamTV’s YouTube channel and chronicles Ritchie’s journey toward not only making informed, sustainable choices when it comes to selecting skin and makeup products, but encouraging others artists and consumers to do the same, as well.

“Our skin is the largest organ on our body — it absorbs everything,” Ritchie said. “So, whatever you’re putting on your skin topically is going into your bloodstream as well and causing problems.”

In the film, Ritchie addresses the beauty industry’s widespread lack of ingredient and supply chain transparency, animal testing and the harm of plastic packaging, which she said is not only wasteful, but often contain “toxins” that can cause adverse health effects over time.

Ritchie cited commonly used ingredients such as ammonia, formaldehyde and alcohol as those which she avoids when choosing products to use on both herself and her clients. Among the brands she does frequently use are Jones Road Beauty, Chantecaille and Hear Me Raw, with whom she partnered with for the film.

“Animals weren’t put on this planet to be put into our beauty products,” said Hear Me Raw founder Mike Indursky, whose brand utilizes a refillable packaging model and cruelty-free ingredients.

The film was directed by Tiffany Bartok, who also directed “Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story.” It was Bartok who brought the idea for the film to LightbeamTV cofounders Stephanie Sharis and Parker Williams, who develop short documentaries that seek to create an emotional impact on viewers.

“We fuse together the notions of harnessing media to move people, and helping brands connect meaningfully with mindful consumers,” Sharis said. “The film is titled ‘No Compromise’ because we want people to feel like, ‘Yes, I can make a difference.’”

Ritchie broke into modeling when she was 17 years old as a means to get closer to the world of makeup, learning on the job from esteemed makeup artists including Kevyn Aucoin, Val Garland and François Nars.

From there, Ritchie made a name for herself as a skilled makeup artist in her own right, working with models such as Kate Moss and Devon Aoki and Brittany O’Grady, who stars in Hulu’s “The White Lotus” series.

“This is about educating the next person, educating the next generation,” Richie said.

