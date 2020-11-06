PARIS – Spanish pharmaceutical group Cantabria Labs has acquired the body-care brand Elancyl from Pierre Fabre.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

Elancyl, which markets a range of anti-cellulite products, is sold in more than 20 European countries and leads the category in France, Spain, Greece, Portugal and Poland, according to Pierre Fabre in a statement.

In 2019, Elancyl generated sales of 9.8 million euros.

“In a strange and difficult year, when everything around us is uncertain and in flux, we felt we had to be entrepreneurs and remain alert to market opportunities,” Juan Matji, Cantabria Labs president, said in a statement. “Elancyl products are trailblazers in the body-care industry and enjoy an excellent reputation worldwide.”

“We are glad to see the Elancyl brand taken over by Cantabria Labs, who is ideally placed to take it to the next level,” said Eric Ducournau, chief executive officer of Pierre Fabre. “This divestiture is perfectly consistent with our strategy of focusing our skin-care investments on brands relying on dermatologist recommendations and targeting pathologic skins, which is not the case of Elancyl today.”

Pierre Fabre also this month sold its Galénic skin-care brand to Yatsen.

Cantabria is a dermatological laboratory with brands including Heliocare, Endocare, Neoretin, Biretix and Iraltone.

Pierre Fabre sells its brands such as Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, A-Derma and René Furterer in more than 130 countries. The French company’s business, with sales of 2.4 billion euros last year, is divided into medical care and dermocosmetics.