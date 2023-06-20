Carra’s ‘The Texture Gap’ Report Identifies Unmet Needs of Type 4 Hair Consumers

Even with the natural hair movement that has swept the internet and curly-haired communities in recent years, type 4 hair — which comprises the densest and tightest curl patterns of all hair types — still hasn’t had its time in the spotlight.

With her inaugural “The Texture Gap” report, Carra founder Winnie Awa aims to change that.

“It’s not as niche a market as people think — there are billions of people with this hair texture,” said the Net-a-porter and Ernst & Young alum, who founded beauty-tech platform Carra in 2021 to provide personalized advice for those with tight-textured hair.

Fueled by nearly 10 million textured-hair-specific data points from across the internet, the report identifies key needs and pain points of type 4 hair consumers, complete with actionable steps brands and retailers can take to bridge the “texture gap.”

“This consumer is driving the conversation around hair care — that presents a big opportunity in terms of learning and understanding the nuances of their routines and behaviors,” said Awa, who found that online conversations among type 4 hair consumers are vastly outpacing that of any other hair type, with posts and comments about type 4 hair reaching 130,000 in 2022, up from about 80,000 the year prior.

Carra’s inaugural “The Texture Gap” report has arrived. courtesy

Topics such as price, volume and definition were found to be less prevalent in social conversations compared to styling, growth and wash-day discourse, suggesting “concerns may outweigh the cost in [consumers’] quest to meet their hair goals.”

Tight-textured consumers also have more concerns to prioritize; Carra reports 60 percent of type 4 consumers have four or more concerns, versus 35 percent of type 2 (or wavy-haired) consumers. Top concerns among type 4 consumers include dryness, slow growth, breakage, hair loss, and detangling.

While discourse around heat styling and damage is relatively nascent among type 4 consumers — comprising only 1 percent of total concerns — conversations about heat protection and heat damage have grown 121 percent and 113 percent, respectively, indicating a potential return to heat styling could be on the horizon.

Carra’s inaugural “The Texture Gap” report. courtesy

There has been a 112 percent increase in conversations about protective styles such as braids and locs, thanks to their versatility and time-saving ability, while chemical relaxers have also seen growth in mentions — both in terms of people looking to transition away from them, and to begin using them, despite their potential link to uterine cancer.

Beyond being an aesthetic choice, The Texture Gap reports that hair is an identity factor for type 4 consumers, meaning brands must understand the nuances of not only consumers’ styling routines, but their lifestyles, in order to adequately meet their needs.

“It’s not just about formulations; it’s like when you say ‘farm to table,’ but I talk about it ‘from lab to shelf,'” Awa said.

“When a brand tells you, ‘hey this product works for all hair types’ and then you see the [product] education is telling you wash your hair three times a week — well, clearly, you don’t know me,” she continued, noting consumers with type 4 hair wash their hair far less often than their looser-textured counterparts, who don’t struggle as much with breakage and dryness.

“Without a doubt, products need to be tested on all textures. For brands to show they care, it starts with that authenticity; letting the customer know, ‘Hey, I see you; I understand your routine.'”

The Texture Gap can be read in full on the Carra website.