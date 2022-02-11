Celebrating Black History Month

“In my family, we embrace Black history as an always-on, all year long celebration of Black joy, Black family, Black pride and Black resilience. We see Black History Month as a chance to supercharge this. For instance, we have dinner conversations sharing new Black history facts with each other. My 12-year-old son may say, ‘Mommy, did you know that Rosa Parks wasn’t the first to give up her seat on the bus? Fifteen-year-old Claudette Colvin did the same thing a year before in Alabama.’ We’ll discuss this and that there were so many more who did the same. We’re also enjoying watching old-school Black movies like Boomerang, Coming to America, Love Jones — all in the spirit of Black joy and laughing a lot. My kids are getting a kick out of all the old fashions and styles.” — Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive vice president, chief operating officer, Unilever NA

Esi Eggleston Bracey Victoria Stevens/WWD

“I make time to reflect on the leadership qualities of those who led so much of the movement, especially to consider how we can keep moving this progress forward: in some ways, the summer of 2020 propelled the cause, yet in other ways, it was a blip in time. We have to do more. To help, I’m speaking this month with Black and Latino MBA students at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business “Fueling the Fire” Virtual Conference, and at a BHM panel for TikTok employees. In my local community, I’m guest-lecturing at Xavier University on the 4R Model for brand inclusivity to help the next generation of brand-builders take more diverse, inclusive approaches.” — Lela Coffey, brand vice president, North America Hair Care, P&G Beauty

Lela Coffey Photo courtesy of P&G

“Black history happens everyday — 365, 24/7 — however, during February I especially like to pause, reflect and bask. Bask in the glory of those who came before me, bask in the magnitude of what it took for me to get to where I am, recognizing that I am standing on the shoulders of giants. And ensure that I am doing my part to leave a powerful legacy behind both personally and professionally that the next generation can be proud of.” — Erica Culpepper, general manager, Carol’s Daughter, SoftSheen-Carson and Thayers Natural Remedies

Erica Culpepper Nyki Elle

“I honor Black history more than one month a year. Especially in these fractured times, I think often about my family members who were activists — and in the case of my grandparents, activists in Jim Crow Virginia and Georgia — at great risk to their safety and security. But this February, I thought it would be important to spend more time listening to podcasts that share the stories of lesser-known contributors and changemakers. I find these treasures to be so inspiring.” — Susan Akkad, senior vice president, local and cultural innovation, The Estée Lauder Cos.

Susan Akkad Courtesy Photo

“Black History Month has been a moment to reflect on my own family ancestry, recounting and celebrating the stories I know of how they’ve contributed to the fabric of this country and wishing I knew the stories that have been lost. And my team and I have been honoring Madam C.J. Walker — innovator, philanthropist and activist — by bringing her legacy to life through her eponymous line Madam by Madam C.J. Walker. We hope to keep her name and her work alive by celebrating the next generation of inventors and trailblazers.” — Cara Sabin, CEO, Sundial Brands

Cara Sabin

“I’m always inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who said, ‘The time is always right to do what is right.’ To me, he meant we all have a responsibility to sow our time, talent and treasures into our communities to create the change we want to see. My family and I celebrate our history daily. This month, we take steps to meaningfully kick that celebration up a notch. Beyond attending Black history events locally, we purchase books featuring Black characters by Black authors or influential African Americans to donate to children in underrepresented communities. I’m probably most excited about our first ‘Celebrate the Culture’ event this year. We’ll host family and friends to celebrate and honor our heritage in fun, educational ways. We’ll share culinary experiences from different African American cuisines that represent our background, share photos, create our family tree and listen to treasured stories from older family members. — Sean Bentley, senior vice president, merchandise planning and operations, Ulta Beauty

Sean Bentley

“For Black History Month, I love to watch great documentaries that celebrate the remarkable lives of actors, political and sports figures like ‘Selma,’ ‘One Night in Miami’ or Sam Cooke. I find great inspiration in how these leaders lived courageously and accomplished so much in the face of great inequality. As a result, I am inspired and challenged to create positive change for others in my community.” — Stephanie Headley, vice president, Olay

Stephanie Headley

“To celebrate Black History Month this year, I’m pausing for moments of joy. When I reflect on our Black leaders that have paved the way for equal opportunity, I’m overwhelmed with both grief and amazement at their ability to persist when hope seemed grim. When I think about Black music, food, spirituality, art and creativity and how Black people continue to drive culture, I think there must have been moments of joy, perhaps an escape, that was crucial to their ability to keep moving forward. So I’m celebrating Black rhythm, beauty, creativity and culture as I honor the trailblazers, artists and activists who make me feel really proud to be a Black woman.” — Crystal Sai, executive director, chief of staff, global online, the Estée Lauder Cos.

Crystal Sai

“This year, I’m honoring the contributions Black Americans have made throughout history and celebrating the Black history that is being made today through our Black youth. I’m participating in several events that serve to educate, motivate, uplift and inspire Black youth to be proud of our Black history and to be the change in the world they want to see through their powerful words, actions and authenticity. I’m also supporting Black authors by purchasing and donating their books to Black youth. Storytelling is a powerful connector, and my hope is that through the stories told by Black authors, our youth will feel connected to the past and empowered to lead us into the future.” — Nicole Monson, senior vice president, equity and engagement, the Estée Lauder Cos.

Nicole Monson Mark Mann/WWD

Celebrating Black History month has been something that I have celebrated for many years. I’m celebrating by holding in consciousness the pioneers of Black beauty business women and men who have contributed to and opened the door for me to be the most recognized Black beauty business entrepreneur of this generation. Celebrating is key…….. acknowledgement is crucial……… and action is essential — three steps to insure we move in the right direction in beauty. I’m so glad that we continue to celebrate Black History Month. I cannot wait for the day when its normal to hear black stories and are celebrating all year round. — Ted Gibson, ceo and founder, Starring by Ted Gibson

Ted Gibson Domonick Gravine

I’ve had more conversations about race in the past two years than ever before. My daughter, Tierra, has drawn visuals of Africans laying in slave ships and she has asked the meaning of words like kidnap, abuse, ancestors. As a family, we read about Black history daily, and we counter those painful definitions with stories of culture, heritage, sacrifice, and faith. I agree that every day is a celebration of Black History but I applaud having a dedicated month that gives license to lean into the difficult conversations, to dive into more brave dialogue, and to practice more awareness and actualization. — Kendra Bracken Ferguson, founder, BrainTrust Founders Studio