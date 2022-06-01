All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022

The influx of celebrity beauty brands hasn’t decreased in 2022.

After more than 20 celebrities entered the industry last year with their own brands, this year is also seeing several new entries, with celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Courteney Cox, La La Anthony and more launching their own brands. Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to launch her own brand, with the reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur debuting her Skkn by Kim line today.

Johansson, who announced she was creating a beauty brand last year, debuted her skin care brand, called The Outset, this March. Unlike other celebrity beauty brands, Johansson decided against naming the brand after herself in order to focus on the products and brand’s messaging. Anthony also took a similar approach, launching her hair care brand Inala with a focus on replenishing and strengthening the hair.

Several celebrities who’ve already been in the beauty industry made new moves this year. Lady Gaga, who debuted her makeup line in 2018, recently announced she relaunched the brand with new packaging, formulas and advertising. Grammy-winning musician Alicia Keys, who launched her Keys Soulcare skin care line in 2020, recently entered makeup.

While many of these celebrities are front and center of their respective brands, the lines are typically financially backed by investors or brand incubators. Take Johansson’s The Outset, which is backed by The Najafi Cos., or Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, which was launched with Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Here, WWD rounds up all the celebrities who have launched beauty brands in 2022. Read on for more.

La La Anthony

Actress and philanthropist La La Anthony entered the hair care category in January with the launch of her brand Inala. The brand launched with one product, called the Power Potion, which is a scalp and hair treatment made with a rice water complex that’s said to replenish and strengthen the hair.

“Because of the nature of my career and being on set so often, my hair is constantly tugged, pulled and heat styled,” Anthony told WWD. “Over time, the damage to my hair became noticeable and I went on a hunt for something to help restore my hair’s health. There isn’t a single woman in my life who hasn’t struggled with some form of styling damage, hormonal hair changes or hair loss and I knew, once I found the solution that worked for me, I needed to share it with the world.”

Anthony has since introduced a second product to the lineup: the Reset Rinse, which is said to remove build up while reviving and hydrating the hair.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox made her first entrepreneurial venture in January with the launch of Homecourt, a brand that merges the beauty and home categories. The brand takes a beauty approach to products traditionally found under the home category, such as hand soap, dish soap and surface spray. The products are formulated with skin care ingredients and fine fragrances created by perfumers at Givaudan and Robertet.

“We decided to make a beauty line for the home,” Cox exclusively told WWD. “I’m obsessed with design and my home, and I wanted the home to smell like something that I’d want to wear. During the pandemic, we were so used to the smell of Clorox, but then you’re like, ‘OK, we’re still at home,’ and I don’t want my house to smell like that anymore.”

The brand initially launched with a hand wash, dish soap and surface spray, and has since expanded to candles and hand cream. The products come in four scents: “Steeped Rose,” “Neroli Leaf,” “Cipres Mint” and “Cece,” which is Cox’s signature scent.

Peyton List

“Cobra Kai” actress Peyton List debuted her Pley Beauty brand in January, offering makeup products like palettes, eyeliner, lip tint, blush, lip gloss and face gems. She celebrated the launch of the brand by teaming with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a limited-edition collection inspired by the “Cobra Kai” TV show.

“Growing up as an actress, I spent a lot of time sitting in the makeup chair, which is where my love of beauty began,” List said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to create Pley Beauty over the last year has been a passion project of mine and a real dream come true. We really pushed boundaries to build a sustainable and clean beauty brand without sacrificing on performance.”

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was another celebrity who launched their first beauty line this year, debuting Gxve this March. Stefani’s makeup brand first launched at Sephora with eight products, such as an eye shadow palette, pencil eyeliner, brow pencil, skin care oil primer and lipstick.

“I’ve always done my own makeup for live no matter what,” Stefani exclusively told WWD. “Even now, still…it’s part of my ritual. I have to do that to become the person I need to be to get up there and do what I need to do, which is, like, slap people around and give them the best night of their life. Makeup is part of that step to get there. And it’s not just for stage, but it’s also a part of my step to get to wherever I need to be when I wake up in the morning. Like, what creative version of me am I going to put forward?”

Stefani launched the brand in partnership with Nikki Eslami, cofounder of Bellami, and New Theory Ventures. According to industry sources, Gxve’s first-year sales are expected to reach $50 million.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson debuted her clean beauty brand, called The Outset, in March, launching with five products that were meant to reflect the actress’ own minimal routine. Unlike other celebrity beauty brands, Johansson chose not to name the line after herself so that the brand could stand on its own.

“I entered this industry blindly in a way,” Johansson told WWD. “It’s very different from what I do in my other job, but I had worked for a long time as an ambassador for other beauty brands and I think as I got older in my late 20s, there was a turning point where I just felt like I was done representing other people’s ideal beauty standards and I felt like I had enough confidence to start something on my own that felt true to me.”

The Outset centers on a three-step Daily Essential Regimen with a cleanser, prep serum and moisturizer. The brand also offers a night cream and eye cream. The brand first launched as direct-to-consumer, and is now also offered at Sephora.

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow debuted Cay Skin in March, a beauty brand focused on skin care and sun care.

“I’ve tried it all,” Harlow told WWD about the sunscreen category. “I have worn sunscreen my whole life, especially having vitiligo and being from the Caribbean. My parents have always slathered sunscreen on me, you know, so it was something that was really dear to me and true to me.”

Harlow launched the brand with four products, a body lotion with SPF, a body oil with SPF, a face lotion with SPF and a lip balm. The brand is available on its own website and at Sephora. Cay Skin is created in partnership with Kim Perell, chief executive officer and founder of 100.co, an AI-powered brand incubator.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys debuted her Keys Soulcare brand in December 2020, focusing on skin care products, and ultimately made her first foray into makeup this May with the launch of her first color collection that offers skin care hybrid products. Keys debuted the line on herself at the 2022 Met Gala last month, wearing the brand’s lip balm, cheek tint, brow gel and other products.

“I was taking on these tremendously oppressive beauty standards that I thought somehow applied to me in regards to being perfect, and I obviously rebelled against that,” Keys told WWD about her experience with makeup. “I found my way around to the fact that I get to create my beauty standard, I get to choose what is beauty to me, and how I want to express that.”

Called Color Care, the Keys Soulcare makeup collection also includes an illuminating priming serum and a complexion blush. The collection ranges in price from $15 to $22.

Lady Gaga

Four years after launching her beauty brand, Lady Gaga revealed this May that she was relaunching the line under a new name, Haus Labs. The Oscar-winning musician relaunched with roughly 100 stock keeping units in the makeup category, which will exclusively be available at Sephora starting in June.

In addition to the name, the products have been repackaged and reformulated and the logos and advertising have received an update.

“As far as I could see, as a diehard makeup lover, being clean in makeup meant sacrificing bold colors and long-wear performance. I wanted to not only challenge that but push far beyond it,” Lady Gaga told WWD via email. “The more I learn, the more I can make things for the world that are not just about my own self-expression — I am working toward unlocking self-expression for everyone.”

The brand was initially offered on Amazon, and was winding down its sales on the e-commerce giant once the rebrand was announced.

After shuttering her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands over the last year to rebrand, Kim Kardashian has debuted the latest addition to her growing empire: Skkn by Kim.

Skkn by Kim is Kardashian’s first foray into skin care, launching with nine products in June that offer a comprehensive regimen. The brand was inspired by Kardashian’s own 15-year battle with psoriasis and is meant to work on “all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity.”

“In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly crafted and universally loved products that are performance driven — and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skin care brand,” Kardashian said in a statement.

Skkn by Kim offers a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C8 serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil, which will be available for purchase starting June 21.

