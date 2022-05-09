Who’s Behind All Those Celebrity Beauty Brands?

These days, it seems like every celebrity has launched a beauty brand.

There’s Gwen Stefani’s Gxve Beauty; Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin care line and, of course, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty.

Celebrity names may be on the label, but many of the lines launched with famous faces are actually financially backed by big incubators and investors. Here, a constantly updated list of celebrity beauty brands — and the companies and investors behind them.

Jessica Alba‘s The Honest Co., which is now publicly traded on the Nasdaq, has been backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, L Catterton and many other firms.

Drew Barrymore‘s Flower Beauty was one of the first celebrity beauty brands to launch. It is backed by brand incubator and manufacturer Maesa.

Kristen Bell launched her CBD personal care brand, Happy Dance, in 2020 under Cronos Group.

Hailey Bieber‘s upcoming skin care brand, Rhode, is backed by One Luxury Group and other investors.

You May Also Like

Millie Bobby Brown launched Florence by Mills under Beach House Group. Courtesy/Charlie Brown

Millie Bobby Brown owns the majority position in her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. The business was launched under Beach House Group, which now owns a minority stake in the company.

Priyanka Chopra‘s Anomaly hair care is backed by brand incubator Maesa.

Camila Coelho launched her beauty and lifestyle business Elaluz under Luxury Brand Partners.

Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty is backed by Guthy Renker.

Billie Eilish launched her first fragrance, called Eilish, in 2021, in partnership with Parlux.

Becky G launched makeup brand Treslúce Beauty in partnership with the Madeby Collective, an incubator under the same parent company as Ipsy.

Lady Gaga launched Haus Labs in 2019. The makeup brand is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup line is backed by Nikki Eslami, who is the cofounder of New Theory Ventures, which also backs Gxve Beauty.

Ariana Grande‘s R.E.M. Beauty is backed by Forma Brands.

Taraji P. Hensen launched TPH by Taraji, which makes hair and body care, in partnership with incubator and manufacturer Maesa, which is owned by Bain Capital.

Paris Hilton‘s fragrance line is created by Parlux.

Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics is majority owned by Coty Inc., the 10th largest beauty company in the world.

Scarlett Johansson launched her skin care brand The Outset earlier in 2022, which is backed by The Najafi Cos.

Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand KKW Beauty is backed by Coty, which owns a 20 percent stake in the business.

Kesha launched a beauty brand in 2019 with HipDot called Kesha Rose.

Machine Gun Kelly‘s nail polish line, Un/Dn Laqr, was created with brand incubator Unlisted Brand Lab.

Alicia Keys launched her beauty and personal care line, Keys Soulcare, under E.l.f. Beauty.

Jennifer Lopez‘s JLo Beauty was developed in partnership with Guthy Renker.

Naomi Osaka‘s skin care brand Kinlò is backed by A-Frame, Initialized Capital and Endeavor, as well as individual investors Billie Jean King and Desiree Gruber.

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop beauty and lifestyle business is backed by Greycroft, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Felix Capital and other investors.

Addison Rae‘s Item Beauty was launched in partnership with the MadeBy Collective.

Rihanna was an early entrant into the celebrity makeup space with Fenty Beauty in 2017, which launched under LVMH’s Kendo.

Tracee Ellis Ross Michael Buckner/DDH

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ beauty brand, Pattern Beauty, is backed by Beach House Group, a brand incubator, as well as The Najafi Cos., which backs Pattern and Beach House.

Gwen Stefani launched Gxve Beauty earlier in 2022 in partnership with Nikki Eslami’s New Theory Ventures.

Kate Upton partnered with HatchBeauty Brands, an incubator backed by Lion Capital, for her beauty and wellness line Found Active.

Jonathan Van Ness‘ hair care line JVN is backed by Amyris, a biotechnology business that owns several brands.

Naomi Watts’ cofounded beauty retailer Onda Beauty, is now owned by Amyris.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s Rose Inc. is backed by Amyris, the biotech company that is also behind JVN.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Alicia Keys Goes Back to Color

The Metaverse: Beauty’s Next Frontier