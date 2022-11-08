Celebrity Hairstylist Rossano Ferretti to Launch Competitive Hairstyling Show

Move over, “Master Chef” and “Project Runway” — a new competition-based reality show has entered the chat.

Hosted by celebrity hairstylist, salon owner and brand founder Rossano Ferretti in partnership with production company, Shine Iberia, “Hairstylist: The Talent Show” seeks to highlight burgeoning talent in the hairstyling industry.

Airing in fall 2023, the show will follow an ensemble cast of U.S. hairstylists as they undergo a series of challenges and episodic eliminations in pursuit of a grand prize of $150,000 and their own, fully furnished salon.

Ferretti, who has long primped the hair of high-profile clients including Keira Knightley, Dakota Johnson and Anna Wintour, and helms his eponymous hair care brand and Hairspa locations around the world, will fill a mentor and judge role, in addition to hosting.

“I’ve been a warrior in my industry for many years, and now I want to give an incredibly unique opportunity to the next generation [of hairstylists],” said Ferretti, who is renowned for his signature “Il Metodo” (The Method) haircut, in which he creates what he describes as an “invisible haircut,” consisting of layers intended to enhance the natural fall of a client’s hair.

Ferretti will be joined by a yet-unnamed cohost and judge, and a rotating celebrity guest judge will join the pair each episode to help guide contestants through that week’s challenge, which will have some correlation to the guest judge of the week.

“People know more about skin care, makeup and fashion than they know about hair,” said Ferretti, who seeks to fill a gap within the competition reality subgenre and make hairstyling knowledge increasingly accessible to viewers of all walks. “We have an enormous opportunity here, and I want to elevate and give a voice to my industry,” Ferretti said.

Applications are now open for the show’s debut season airing next fall, at Hairstyle-thetalentshow.com/castingUSA, while plans to bring “Hairstyle: The Talent Show” to Spain, Brazil, Mexico and Italy in the future are in the works.