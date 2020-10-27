PARIS — Creative agency Centdegrés has taken a stake in perfumery brand Le Jardin Retrouvé.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the two companies, which made the announcement jointly on Tuesday evening.

Le Jardin Retrouvé is a brand that was founded in 1975 by Yuri Gutsatz and his wife Arlette, and relaunched by their son Michel and daughter-in-law Clara Gutsatz in 2016.

Centdegrés is run by David Nitlich and Elie Papiernik, and comes with a tagline “creative activists since 1988.”

Today their focus is on brand identity, bottles, outer packaging and retail strategy.

Le Jardin Retrouvé’s fragrances are developed from Yuri Gutsatz’s formulas and created by the brand’s historical suppliers in France, which produce scent with sustainable methods.

The brand’s perfumes are sold online, through lejardinretrouve.com and its boutique, which is dubbed the Experience Store, located at 55 Rue Montmartre in Paris’ 2nd arrondissement.

Centdegrés has a team of more than 100 people working in 11 countries. Its clients in Europe have included Givenchy, Cartier, Serge Lutens and Kiko, while abroad they count Herborist, Colorbar and Chalhoub.

Since 2018, Centegrés has also been working on the international expansion of child-care brand Ouate.