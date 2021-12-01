CEW Announces 2021 Beauty Creator Awards Winners

After a roller-coaster year of changing consumer habits, CEW announced its final tally of the year’s best product offerings.

CEW announced the winners of its recently rebranded Beauty Creator Awards via webinar on Wednesday, with categories including iconic beauty products, CBD beauty and sexual wellness. The event was hosted by “My Unorthodox Life” stars Julia and Batsheva Haart.

The professional organization announced finalists in July in a webinar hosted by Brooke Shields. At the time, CEW president Carlotta Jacobson said in an interview that she had renamed the awards in an effort to highlight the figures behind the industry’s most innovative products. They had also combined mass and prestige awards, bringing the category count down from 46 to 29.

Below, the CEW 2021 Beauty Creator Awards winners:

Antiaging: Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

Bath and Body: Supergoop! Glowscreen Body

CBD Beauty: Burt’s Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil

Cleanser: Yes To Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser

Eye Product: Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Eye Treatment: Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream

Face Mask: Youth To The People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask

Face Product: The Ordinary Concealer

Moisturizer (Face): First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

Skin Care Tools: RéVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller; NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

Sun Product: Supergoop! Glowscreen

Hair Coloring: Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks

Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Hair Style/Hair Care: Bumble and bumble Bb.Curl Defining Cream

Hair Tools: Dyson Corrale Straightener

Iconic Beauty Award: La Mer Crème de la Mer

Indie Brand: Ilia Beauty

Indie Skin Care: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Ingredients and Formulation: Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700

Lip Product: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss

Lip Treatment: Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment

Makeup Tools: Sephora Total Coverage Original Sponge

Nail Product: Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll

Men’s Grooming: KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men

Men’s Scent: Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum

Women’s Scent: Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum

QVC Beauty Quest Gussi

Social Superstar: MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil

Sustainability Excellence Award: Aveda

Sexual Wellness: The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant With Organic Strawberry Flavor

