CEW Announces 2021 Beauty Creator Awards Winners

After a roller-coaster year of changing consumer habits, CEW announced its final tally of the year’s best product offerings.
CEW announced the winners of its recently rebranded Beauty Creator Awards via webinar on Wednesday, with categories including iconic beauty products, CBD beauty and sexual wellness. The event was hosted by “My Unorthodox Life” stars Julia and Batsheva Haart.
The professional organization announced finalists in July in a webinar hosted by Brooke Shields. At the time, CEW president Carlotta Jacobson said in an interview that she had renamed the awards in an effort to highlight the figures behind the industry’s most innovative products. They had also combined mass and prestige awards, bringing the category count down from 46 to 29.
Below, the CEW 2021 Beauty Creator Awards winners:
Antiaging: Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum
Bath and Body: Supergoop! Glowscreen Body
CBD Beauty: Burt’s Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil
Cleanser: Yes To Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser
Eye Product: Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
Eye Treatment: Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream
Face Mask: Youth To The People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask
Face Product: The Ordinary Concealer
Moisturizer (Face): First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream
Skin Care Tools: RéVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller; NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device
Sun Product: Supergoop! Glowscreen
Hair Coloring: Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks
Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Hair Style/Hair Care: Bumble and bumble Bb.Curl Defining Cream
Hair Tools: Dyson Corrale Straightener
Iconic Beauty Award: La Mer Crème de la Mer
Indie Brand: Ilia Beauty
Indie Skin Care: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Ingredients and Formulation: Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700
Lip Product: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss
Lip Treatment: Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment
Makeup Tools: Sephora Total Coverage Original Sponge
Nail Product: Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll
Men’s Grooming: KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men
Men’s Scent: Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum
Women’s Scent: Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum
QVC Beauty Quest Gussi
Social Superstar: MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil
Sustainability Excellence Award: Aveda
Sexual Wellness: The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant With Organic Strawberry Flavor
