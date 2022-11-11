CEW Announces 2022 Beauty Creators Award Winners

Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the 2022 CEW Beauty Creators Awards honored innovators and changemakers from all corners of the industry.

Hosted by Cheddar News’ anchor and host Hena Doba at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, the 29th annual ceremony unveiled winners across 33 categories, including men’s grooming, CBD beauty, sustainability and a first-time influencer category.

Another first for the organization, this year CEW asked consumers to weigh in on the Launch of the Year, Retailer of the Year and Influencer of the Year awards.

“Today, the beauty consumer has evolved, with an unending thirst for the backstory behind the products they are buying,” said CEW president Carlotta Jacobson. “This year’s winners reflect the way consumers are making purchase decisions, and what they care about.”

Below, the CEW 2022 Beauty CreatorS Award winners:

Antiaging: Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum

Bath and Body: Olay Firming Body Lotion With Collagen

CBD Beauty: Saint Jane Beauty Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair

Cleanser and Scrub: Beekman 1802 Milk Wash



Eye Product: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

Eye Treatment: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum

Face Mask: Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask With 10.5% Squalane

Face Product: NARS Cosmetics Light Reflecting Foundation



Hair Coloring: Color Wow Root Cover Up

Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner: Briogeo Hair Care Don’t Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment and OUAI Haircare Detox Shampoo

Hair Style/Hair Care: Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

Hair Tools: Dyson Flyaway attachment



Iconic Beauty Award: La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream

Indie Brand: Summer Fridays

Indie Skincare: Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum



Lip Product: MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm

Lip Treatment: Biologique Recherche Liftkiss

Makeup Tool: E.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Primer Brush and Applicator



Men’s Grooming: SheaMoisture Men Smoothing Shave Butter

Men’s Scent: Burberry Hero and Hermès H24 Eau de toilette



Moisturizer (Face): SK-II Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion

Nail Product: Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener

Personal Care: Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant

Sexual Wellness: The Honey Pot Company Soothing Vulva Wash



Sun Product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+ and Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40

Wellness products, Aromatherapy and Beauty Wellness Supplements: Dr Teal’s Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils



Women’s Scent: Billie Eilish Eilish

Sustainability Excellence: Upcircle Beauty

Supplier Award/Ingredients and Formulation: Symrise SymHair Thermo



Launch of the Year: Olay Regenerist, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer

Retailer of the Year: Amazon

Influencer of the Year: Mariale Marrero