CEW Announces 2022 Beauty Creators Award Winners

Returning in-person for the first time since 2019, the 2022 CEW Beauty Creators Awards honored innovators and changemakers from all corners of the industry.
Hosted by Cheddar News’ anchor and host Hena Doba at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, the 29th annual ceremony unveiled winners across 33 categories, including men’s grooming, CBD beauty, sustainability and a first-time influencer category.
Another first for the organization, this year CEW asked consumers to weigh in on the Launch of the Year, Retailer of the Year and Influencer of the Year awards.
“Today, the beauty consumer has evolved, with an unending thirst for the backstory behind the products they are buying,” said CEW president Carlotta Jacobson. “This year’s winners reflect the way consumers are making purchase decisions, and what they care about.”
Below, the CEW 2022 Beauty CreatorS Award winners:
Antiaging: Drunk Elephant C-Firma™ Fresh Day Serum
Bath and Body: Olay Firming Body Lotion With Collagen
CBD Beauty: Saint Jane Beauty Sacred Sleep Overnight Repair
Cleanser and Scrub: Beekman 1802 Milk Wash
Eye Product: Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
Eye Treatment: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum
Face Mask: Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask With 10.5% Squalane
Face Product: NARS Cosmetics Light Reflecting Foundation
Hair Coloring: Color Wow Root Cover Up
Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner: Briogeo Hair Care Don’t Despair Repair Rice Water Protein + Moisture Strengthening Treatment and OUAI Haircare Detox Shampoo
Hair Style/Hair Care: Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
Hair Tools: Dyson Flyaway attachment
Iconic Beauty Award: La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream
Indie Brand: Summer Fridays
Indie Skincare: Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum
Lip Product: MAC Cosmetics Glow Play Lip Balm
Lip Treatment: Biologique Recherche Liftkiss
Makeup Tool: E.l.f. Cosmetics Putty Primer Brush and Applicator
Men’s Grooming: SheaMoisture Men Smoothing Shave Butter
Men’s Scent: Burberry Hero and Hermès H24 Eau de toilette
Moisturizer (Face): SK-II Skinpower Airy Milky Lotion
Nail Product: Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener
Personal Care: Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant
Sexual Wellness: The Honey Pot Company Soothing Vulva Wash
Sun Product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+ and Supergoop! (Re)setting Refreshing Mist SPF 40
Wellness products, Aromatherapy and Beauty Wellness Supplements: Dr Teal’s Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils
Women’s Scent: Billie Eilish Eilish
Sustainability Excellence: Upcircle Beauty
Supplier Award/Ingredients and Formulation: Symrise SymHair Thermo
Launch of the Year: Olay Regenerist, Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer
Retailer of the Year: Amazon
Influencer of the Year: Mariale Marrero