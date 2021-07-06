Shortly after unveiling its limited-edition “Factory 5” collection, Chanel has announced its exclusive wholesale partner for the launch: Saks Fifth Avenue.

Starting today, Saks is carrying Chanel’s Factory 5 collection, an assortment of fragranced bath and body products to commemorate Chanel No.5’s centennial. Prices range from $65 to $85, while the No.5 scents themselves range from $55 to $138.

The collection will take over window displays at the retailer’s Fifth Avenue flagship and be sold at in-store installations. This week, the collection is taking over Saks Fifth Avenue’s website homepage, and the retailer has partnered with the influencer couple Young Emperors to create social media content.

For Saks, the marriage of digital and brick-and-mortar is key to attracting a fresh set of consumers. “Saks’ social channels provide an important platform for current and aspirational customers to engage with our brand,” said Tracy Margolies, Saks’ chief merchandising officer, in an email. “It’s essential that we deliver a shopping experience that allows our customers to not only purchase must-have brands, but also feel immersed in the world of fashion and beauty.”

Chanel’s philosophy on selling the collection is similar. “Even though the trend is moving more toward digital, there’s something really irreplaceable about experiencing the brands and products in real life and making it a really important aspect of our clients’ journey,” said Barbara Menarguez, general manager of fragrance and beauty, U.S. region at Chanel. “The human connection is even more important, but we all know that we can have that human connection digitally.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Chanel Couture Fall 2021

Both parties have been gaining traction in fragrances, which other retailers have also flagged. “Beauty continues to be an important category, driven by luxury skin care and fragrances, with designer scents doing particularly well,” Margolies said. “With the strong brand affinity, along with the demand we are seeing for the category, we expect the collection to sell quickly.”

Menarguez agreed the fragrance market has been kind to Chanel, which remains a top player. “The fragrance market has really overall had significant growth, and Chanel continues to be the market leader with significant share gains. We saw that the end of last year and it’s continuing into this year. I can only speculate that the fragrance market is benefitting from the increased importance of self care, and for many, Chanel is the brand they trust and the one they choose,” she said.

“The Factory 5 collection transforms ordinary everyday products into a true luxury experience, and it pays homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s desire to break codes. All the products will resonate well with our clients as they’re fun, witty, playful and unexpected,” she continued. “It’s allowing new and loyal clients to experience No.5 in a really new and exciting way, and there’s more to come in celebrations as the year progresses.”

If sales from the collection, which launched last week, are any indication, its future is bright. “We launched last week in our own distribution, but since [last] Monday, we’re experiencing higher-than-anticipated sell-throughs, and I’m hearing similar strong performance around the world. Saks is well positioned to have some really strong results as well,” Menarguez said.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Kobi Halperin Designs Ungaro’s Resort Collection Exclusively for Saks Fifth Avenue

Chanel Couture Fall 2021

Chanel Sets Its Factory 5 in Motion