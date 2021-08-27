Chantecaille Taps Jefferies to Explore Deal Options

Luxury beauty brand Chantecaille has hired Jefferies Group to explore financial options, WWD has learned.

Founder Sylvie Chantecaille confirmed that the business has hired Jefferies as it looks for a partner to continue growing.

Chantecaille’s business centers around incorporating plant and flower extracts to make high-quality cosmetics and skin care products. The brand was exclusive to Neiman Marcus for many years, and today also sells at Bluemercury, Nordstrom and other retailers.

Recently, Chantecaille’s sales trajectory has picked up, especially in China, where it is said to be quickly gaining traction. The skin care segment is also doing well, sources said.

“In the past five years, we have exploded, and a very knowledgeable Chinese consumer fell in love with us,” Chantecaille said in an email. “My family and I see wonderful opportunities for growth in front of us and we want to expand.”

Industry sources said Chantecaille has about $120 million in sales, and that opening bids are due soon. Procter & Gamble and Unilever, as well as several investment firms, are said to be in the mix.

A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment for this story, as did representatives for P&G and Unilever.

Chantecaille’s Pure Rosewater, $74, made it onto Beauty Inc’s Top 100 Skin Care Products of All Time list, which was decided upon by beauty industry insiders. Other top sellers include Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15, $79; Orange Flower Water, $68; Bio Lifting Serum+, $278, and Luster Glide Eyeliner, $32, according to the brand’s website.

