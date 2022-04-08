Chantecaille, The Elephant Project Team Up

Chantecaille is taking a plush approach to purpose.

In partnership with The Elephant Project, the brand is releasing limited-edition stuffed animals, priced at $45 each on April 12. They will be sold on both Chantecaille’s and The Elephant Project’s websites. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which cares for injured elephants and will use the infusion in its efforts to combat poaching.

Chantecaille, which was acquired by Beiersdorf last year, has been focused on animal causes since 2006. It has worked with 32 charities and donated more than $3 million to various causes, to date.

Current partnerships also focus on vanishing animal species in Africa, Amazon hummingbirds, as well as giraffe conservation. Olivia Chantecaille, the brand’s creative director, said product collaborations have performed well.

“The core to our brand is philanthropy and our philanthropy collections have just been performing better and better,” she said. “We’ve noticed that people are more interested in going to ‘give back’ elements when it comes to their purchases, and especially the younger generation really cares about that.”

Despite the brand’s recent acquisition, Chantecaille said planning the collaboration was a family affair.

“I have a daughter who’s eight, and she loves animals and is very involved in this,” she said. “She’s been immersed in this whole world of wild animals and was very excited to help me. We had a lot of fun picking out the designs, and the fabric colors.”

To that end, the stuffed animals’ outfits, which Chantecaille designed, drew inspiration from old photos of Angela Sheldrick, head of the Wildlife Trust. “She’s always wearing floral dresses and not your typical safari style,” Chantecaille said.

The stuffed animals will be sold alongside the brand’s baby collection, which Chantecaille created after the birth of her daughter and the stuffed animals were inspired by the watercolor illustrations on the line’s packaging. While the collection was intended for children, Chantecialle said adults with sensitive skin have also been purchasing it for self-use.

Chantecaille’s baby collection. Photo courtesy of Chantecaille

Meanwhile, the brand is recruiting younger customers with some of its key core products.

“We’re very well known for our foundations, and our Future Skin foundation, which I created with my mother many years ago, has had a tremendous revived interest,” she said. “It’s thanks to the amazing makeup artists on the ‘Euphoria’ team, who have been talking about it as the foundation of choice on set. And we’re seeing that a young generation is really interested.”

Younger cohorts are also showing interest in skin care. “We’re hearing from a lot of retailers and customers that they are bringing in their teenage children, and they really trust our products,” Chantecaille said. “We’ve been creating more and more products for combination skin, because it’s actually something we’re seeing across different generations. It’s not just a younger customer, between stress, hormones and wearing masks.”

At the time of its acquisition last year, Beiersdorf was slated to reach about $100 million in sales for 2021.

