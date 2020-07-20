Morphe is moving away from the Instagram-makeup aesthetic for Morphe 2, a new line with sheer, multipurpose product formulations aimed at Gen Z.

Morphe 2 will be fronted by TikTok-famous Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who have more than 144 million followers across social channels.

The product range includes Hint Hint Skin Tint, $17, a 20-shade fluid tint with buildable coverage; Wondertint Skin & Lip Mousse, $12, meant for use on lips and cheeks; Gloss Pop Face & Eye Gloss, $12, a clear gloss meant to be used anywhere; Jelly Eye Shimmer, $10, and Glassified Lip Oil, $9.

Morphe 2 launches on Morphe.com on July 30, and with Ulta on Aug. 2.

For Morphe, the line comes during a tumultuous period — and not just because of coronavirus-related business shifts.

The brand recently severed ties with Jeffree Star, who has yet again been embroiled in Internet controversy and allegations of racism. Over the years, he has also been accused of anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

Morphe had stocked Star’s makeup line and collaboration with YouTuber Shane Dawson, but will no longer engage in “commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products,” the company said earlier in July. Ten days after that announcement, Star’s line is still being sold on Morphe’s web site, though several products appear to have sold through. Separately, Dawson has also faced ire over a video of him sexualizing a poster of then-11-year-old Willow Smith circulated on the Internet.

The selection of the D’Amelio’s is a slight marketing deviation for Morphe, which has predominately relied on the YouTube influencer set to generate buzz.

Star was a frequent collaborator, working on several different Morphe x Jeffree Star collections, which now appear discounted on Ulta Beauty’s web site and on the Morphe web site. Other frequent Morphe collaborators have included James Charles and Jaclyn Hill.

Last year, Morphe signed a deal to sell 60 percent of the company to private equity firm General Atlantic at a $2.2 billion valuation, sources said. The plan at that time included investing in or buying other brands, which Morphe has not yet done. The brand also sought to build out its retail footprint and stock more third-party brands in stores, which were forced to close for periods of 2020 due to COVID-19.

