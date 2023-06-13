Charlotte Tilbury Combines AI and Artistry for New App Launch

Charlotte Tilbury’s first mobile app, which aims to help consumers find the right products and learn how to apply them while they shop, is here.

Called Charlotte Tilbury: Easy Beauty For You, the app serves as a hub for makeup tutorials, red carpet look breakdowns and the brand’s shade matching and skin analysis tools. Consumers can also use the app to book one-on-one virtual consultations with the brand’s professional makeup artists.

“This is where artistry plus technology really comes to life,” said Corinne Suchy, the brand’s chief growth officer, adding the experience is meant to be personalized “to the level as if you were sitting in Charlotte’s makeup chair in-person, and she was giving you that advice.”

User profile page on the Charlotte Tilbury app. courtesy

Last month the brand unveiled its skin analysis tool, which assesses skin hydration, dark circles, pores and wrinkles through a series of questions and a selfie, and ascertains recommendations accordingly.

While the brand has long offered its makeup shade match assessment, app users can now also learn correct application through an AR selfie tool that offers product placement guides.

“We know there are a lot of people who are very comfortable around beauty and can create a full look and feel confident in doing so; we also know there are a lot of people who just want to know, ‘What’s the right foundation shade for me?’ or, ‘Is this the right lip color or not?'” Suchy said.

Behind-the-scenes content on the Charlotte Tilbury app. courtesy

Debuting exclusively on the app Tuesday is the brand’s new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur liquid lipstick, which comes in eight shades and retails for $35. The launch is fronted by Bella Hadid, who joined the likes of Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn in March as a Charlotte Tilbury beauty muse.

“Flawless Airbrush is our number-one selling franchise, and Lip Blur is unique in that it transfers that smoothing, blurring effect that Charlotte originally brought to complexion, to the lip category as well,” said Micheline McGrath, global head of communications.

Last year, Charlotte Tilbury teamed with Obsess for its first metaverse foray, a virtual world called Pillow Talk Party Virtual Beauty Wonderland. Still active today, the space allows users to customize avatars, view tutorials and interact with friends.

“From that [activation], we’ve learned the fun ways that we can gamify the experience and make it social,” said Suchy, adding that the app, by contrast, is meant to be more of a “look into Charlotte’s own world,” with its behind-the-scenes content and personalized recommendations.