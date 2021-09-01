Charlotte Tilbury Gains Leaping Bunny Approval

Charlotte Tilbury has gained a new certification solidifying its cruelty-free status.

The brand, founded in 2013 and acquired by Puig last year, is now Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International.

“Reaching this level is of utmost importance to the brand and our customers, and marks a huge step in our global expansion plan with a strategic partner that supports our purpose, positive values and disruptive way of doing business,” said Charlotte Tilbury MBE, president, founder, chairman and chief creative officer of Charlotte Tilbury, in an email to WWD.

Tilbury added that while the certification was new, the brand had been classified as cruelty free since its inception. “We have never tested our products on animals,” she said. “Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has always been against animal testing since our launch in 2013, and the Leaping Bunny approval now provides all customers with the reassurance of official cruelty free recognition.”

According to Leapingbunny.org, companies cannot conduct animal testing on any products or ingredients, or purchase from suppliers who do so. In addition to other criteria, brands most also monitor suppliers regularly to make sure they retroactively adhere to the standards as well.

“Ensuring that we reached compliance and supplied all information was challenging, but we managed this by working very closely with our suppliers and agreeing to ongoing independent audits to ensure approval,” Tilbury said.

In 2020, Puig announced it would acquire a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury. Sources at the time estimated the price to be around 1.2 billion pounds, and the brand’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were said to be above $25 million.

