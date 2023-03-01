EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Tilbury Names Bella Hadid Beauty Muse

Bella Hadid is joining the ranks of Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn as Charlotte Tilbury’s latest beauty muse.

The partnership will entail “stand-out product and digital beauty innovations, iconic campaigns, original content creation and disruptive global moments in the brand’s 10th anniversary year,” according to a statement from the brand.

“I have admired Charlotte for years; she is a true creative force and we both share a passion for empowering confidence and creating a meaningful beauty community,” Hadid said in a statement. “I’ve always been genuinely obsessed with all of Charlotte’s innovations, they are so easy to use and have the most incredible results. It’s so important for me to be able to trust my makeup, and I know the quality and technology of Charlotte’s formulas means that I can look and feel my most confident self, from red carpets to fashion shows, to shoots.”

Hadid joins a long list of supermodel collaborators with the brand. Last year, Tilbury tapped Twiggy to be the face of its Pillow Talk range, and Kate Moss, Lily James, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Jourdan Dunn and Han So-hee are on her current lineup of beauty muses.

“Bella is a modern-day beauty icon — and a digitally native, digitally creative innovator — and together we will dream, create, inspire, celebrate life and excite the world,” Tilbury said in a statement. “From beauty magic to beauty tech and so much more, Bella is just as obsessed as I am with breaking boundaries and transcending the real and virtual worlds — and I cannot wait to share with you all the extraordinary, magical moments we have in store.”

In 2020, Puig bought a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury.