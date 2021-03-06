Clark's Botanicals partners with Chess.com.

Ahead of the game as ever, Clark’s Botanicals has become the first beauty brand to partner with Chess.com.

Capitalizing on buzz from the Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit,” the skin care brand will be cohosting a series of digital events on Chess.com, as well as the 200 million streamers it reaches on Twitch. The first match will take place on Chess.com on March 7. The brand will also be partnering with and providing product, such as its Jasmine Vital Oil, to female chess players.

“What I like about partnering with [Chess.com] is really empowering and supporting female chess players, which have been more than 96 percent predominantly male, historically,” said Francesco Clark, founder and chief executive officer of Clark’s Botanicals, adding that Chess.com’s female usership has grown 33 percent since the premiere of the hit Netflix show.

Given the growing overlap between Chess.com’s users and Clark’s Botanicals’ customers, Clark sees a previously untapped market. “They have 42 million members,” he said. “They’re growing, not just in the U.S. demographic, but all around the world,” he said.

Although Chess.com has partnered with luxury brands in the past, Clark said his brand’s ethos is aligned with consumer behavior from the site’s users. “Our customer and that demographic are not fad shoppers, they don’t buy things just based on a popular trend in their network. They actually want to know the intention behind making a product, or buying a product,” he said.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Life After Bankruptcy: Clark’s Botanicals Post-Chapter 11 Playbook

A Breakdown of Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dior Looks at the 2021 Golden Globes

Law Roach Talks Actress Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Fearless’ Style