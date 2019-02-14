New York Fashion Week may have just ended, but the numbers are in for last season’s shows, and Chiara Ferragni continued her reign as that season’s top influencer.

Ferragni, whose 2018 wedding outperformed ad campaigns, was the reigning influencer at NYFW in September, when she generated $1 million in media impact value with four pieces of content, according to Launchmetrics, which just released the data on the September 2018 season. The latest report from the marketing and analytics company said Ferragni accumulated $18.3 million in media impact value during the spring 2019 season. That number rivals that of Versace, which amassed $18.7 million in media impact value at its spring show in September.

The Launchmetrics report also found that Ralph Lauren garnered the most media impact value of all the brands throughout the SS 2019 season, thanks largely to influencers, who accounted for 46.2 percent of the brand’s social buzz. For comparison, celebrities accounted for 7 percent.

In total, Ralph Lauren’s anniversary show racked up $38 million in media impact value, followed by Coach at $27 million, Dior at $22.6 and Gucci at $19.4 million.

Ferragni skipped out on the latest round of New York Fashion Week, though she still generated much social buzz. On Feb. 9 she hosted the first installment of her Beauty Bites masterclass, in Milan. More than 1,000 people attended the event, and #BeautyBites is tagged in more than 4,000 posts on Instagram.

