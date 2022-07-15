Chillhouse and Sonos Launch Limited-edition Collab

Hand-ear coordination will be in full swing this summer at Chillhouse.

The day spa has teamed with sound system company Sonos for the launch of the Sonos Roam speaker in three colorways, by launching a “Play With Color” Chill Tips collection.

Available through July 28, the limited-edition press-on nail set is inspired by new Roam colors Olive, Wave and Sunset, and will be available for purchase in-store and on the Chillhouse website for $16, or for free with a Chillhouse purchase of $50 or more.

“Our partnership with Sonos was a natural fit — a seamless complement to self-care with a brand that shares many of our own values,” said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Massage rooms at the Chillhouse flagship have also been temporarily decked out in accordance with the speaker’s new colorways, and customers who book massages there will be immersed in the Sonos Roam sound experience, to the tune of a playlist curated by Ramirez-Fulton, who said the collaboration delivers a perfect storm of “style and music passion points.”

In addition, Flagship customers will be able to get Roam-inspired, in-store manicures through the 28th, and those who enroll in a monthly membership plan will get a free press-on set, while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chillhouse to bring this concept to life in a new way; with an experience designed to inspire personal expression and style, all through the lens of sound,” said Nicole Gullaci, director of Americas marketing at Sonos.

Through this collaboration, Sonos and Chillhouse seek to encourage self-care in its many forms — from lo-fi beats to groovy line work manicures.

