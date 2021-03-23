Chillhouse is hoping to recoup sales lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following success via its Chill Tips press-on nails, Chillhouse is releasing a collection of day and night face oils and body oil mists. All four products are priced at $48 and will be sold via Chillhouse’s website, SoHo flagship and Urban Outfitters.

“It really started with me asking myself, ‘if I can bottle a spa, what would that look like?'” said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse’s founder and chief executive officer. “When you go into a spa, you feel a little drab and in a slump, like you need some invigoration. When you come out, you’re always covered in oils and feel so happy and rejuvenated. That’s exactly what I wanted to create for our first line of products.”

Ramirez-Fulton declined to offer sales projections for Chillhouse’s body care collection, though she expects the line to “outpace the monthly sales of our store.”

“[We’re] aiming for around 60 percent or more in product sales versus store sales,” she said.

You May Also Like

In June, Chillhouse permanently closed its Lower East Side spa, citing the coronavirus as the reason. The SoHo location has been operating at a reduced capacity, which has been the “biggest roadblock” of COVID-19, Ramirez-Fulton said.

“Our sales, obviously, dipped tremendously post-opening,” she said. “We were closed for about five months, so if you do the math, that’s a lot of sales down the drain. But what we did find to be a blessing in disguise is the fact that we had time. We had time to think about how to serve people outside of our space and in their homes. We fast-tracked [Chill Tips, which launched in July], but oil took a lot longer than anticipated based on raw materials, raw ingredients.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2021 Fashion Trend: Patchwork

Each of Chillhouse’s face and body oils has its own fragrance. The Have a Chill Day Illuminating Face Oil, for example, contains a blend of essential oils and squalane, with notes of bergamot, nutmeg and ginger root. The Have a Chill Night Restorative Body Oil Mist contains sweet almond oil and natural extracts, with notes of sweet orange, cedarwood and patchouli.

“Our mission is to create products that minimize routine and maximize rituals. Our goal is to be cross-category and exist within different parts of your self-care routine — not just skin care or nails,” Ramirez-Fulton said. “We’re currently working on a couple of ingestible wellness products [as well as] mood-boosting things such as candles, loungewear. We’re definitely going to launch a couple more skin care products this year.”

More from WWD.com:

All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2021

SK-II to Release Eight Original Films Via New Studio Division

Upcycling Venture Hub.cycle Raise 1.5 Million Euros