Chillhouse, a reimagined day spa for Millennials, is shuttering its original location on the Lower East Side after months of government-mandated closure due to the coronavirus.

The permanent closure was announced in an e-mail to customers Tuesday afternoon.

“As we all know too well by now, COVID-19 has been no easy feat. With the fight far from over, countless businesses have taken some serious hits — and unfortunately we are one of them,” the e-mail stated.

The original Chillhouse location at 149 Essex Street opened in 2017. At the time, founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton envisioned a modernized version of self-care. The result was a matcha bar-meets-nail salon with massages — a wellness destination for Millennials.

The 3,200-square-foot flagship location on Varick Street in SoHo opened in 2019. After months of closure, it is tentatively slated to reopen in mid-July.

Chillhouse is not the first wellness destination to fall victim to the coronavirus. Shapehouse, the Los Angeles-based infrared sauna spa, shuttered all four of its New York locations and one in California, in May.