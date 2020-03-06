By  on March 6, 2020

With Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, in lockdown for more than a month, and factories around the country either shut or operating with a skeleton staff, buying a lipstick or face cream would seem to be the last thing on anyone’s mind.

But in China, beauty spending is on the rise after a sharp drop in sales over the last two months.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers