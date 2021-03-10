Chloe x Halle are Neutrogena's newest brand ambassadors.

Neutrogena has revealed its newest celebrity collaborators: Chloe and Halle Bailey, the sisters behind music duo Chloe x Halle.

The sisters, aged 22 and 20, respectively, bring a strong point of view to the brand, and are Neutrogena’s first brand ambassadors from the music realm, said Kerry Sullivan, vice president of marketing at Johnson & Johnson, parent company of Neutrogena. “These are not celebrity faces, or just pretty faces. Of course, they’re gorgeous, but in their own right, they really have a whole story to tell and they live a whole life,” she said.

“They believe in using a brand and their own platform to really reach the next generation of consumers, and do so authentically by uplifting the next generation of consumers. So we were very aligned with the Neutrogena brand values,” Sullivan continued.

The sisters both have a history as consumers of the brand. “My sister and I really have always connected with the brand ever since we were young girls, like the face-splash commercials. We’re all about skin care and we try to be very authentic, genuine human beings and, ultimately, to show that outside as well,” Halle Bailey told WWD.

Chloe Bailey highlighted the brand’s sunscreen as a favorite product, citing that “women of all colors, ages and skin types can use [Neutrogena’s] sunscreens without a white cast. It actually gives a nice glow,” she said. Chloe added that she’s a fan of some of the brand’s other hero products, such as its Micellar Cleansing Cloths and oil-free acne wash. Halle’s favorites include the same cleanser and the brand’s Stubborn Acne AM Treatment.

The sisters’ enthusiasm about the brand also made them natural fits for the partnership, Sullivan said. “They just have a natural passion when we talked with them, and honestly, a curiosity for the science behind skin care,” she said. “These girls, they really are an inspiration. They’re creators, they’re performers. They’re good to each other as sisters, they’re good to their fans and their followers. They’re very relatable to young Millennial and Generation Z consumers who want to hear more about what brands stand for and what’s behind a brand.”

