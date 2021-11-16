Chris Good, The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Group President, North America, Announces Retirement

Another C-suite executive has announced plans to retire from The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Chris Good, the beauty giant’s group president, North America, will retire effective June 30, 2022. The company has not yet named a successor.

Good’s time with the company spans just shy of 25 years, the past five of which have been spent helming Lauder’s home market. His efforts in the region paid off, with the geography posting gains in the 2021 fiscal year. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, all categories saw “strong net sales growth,” per a statement from the company.

Prior to his time in North America, he was named president of the company’s U.K. and Ireland business in 2014, and held myriad other roles with the company, having joined in 1987.

“Known for his extraordinary business acumen, ability to build high-performing teams and his track record of achieving strong results in nascent and established markets globally, Chris has exemplified a commitment to excellence,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of the the Estée Lauder Cos., in a statement.

“We are grateful for Chris’ tremendous contributions to our business, and the resolve and dedication he has demonstrated to push boundaries, invent the unexpected and bring the best to the Estée Lauder Cos. and beyond,” said William P. Lauder, executive chairman, in a statement. “He has championed our company values and embodied our culture both in the field and alongside his teams, continuously fueling collaboration and creativity.”

News of Good’s retirement comes following that of Cedric Prouvé, who served as the group president, international, and will also retire effective June 30, 2022.

