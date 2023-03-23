Clairol Aims Younger With First Global Campaign in Five Years

In a bid for coming generations of consumers, Clairol has revealed its first global campaign in five years.

Called the “It’s So Me” campaign, it includes nine different women from different professional and personal backgrounds. A statement from the brand called it part of a “multi-year effort to transform Clairol for a new generation since the brand joined the Wella Company portfolio in 2020.”

The brand is also performing well under Wella, which Coty Inc. sold to a KKR-owned joint venture in 2020. “We’re gaining share, not just in the U.S., but in every market we participate in,” said Annie Young-Scrivner, chief executive officer, of Clairol’s performance. On Wednesday, Wella appointed Frank Smalla as chief financial and chief operating officer.

“We continue to gain share with people who are just doing their roots, and Nice’n Easy is doing fantastically well,” Young-Scrivner said. “Clairol used to have a really robust line of care products, like shampoo and conditioner as well, and we plan to bring that back.”

The new campaign features products from Clairol’s core Nice’n Easy range, as well as Natural Instincts Bold, Blonde It Up Crystal Glow Toners, and Root Touch Up Spray 2-in-1. It will be broadcast across online video, social media, and TV in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Clairol’s website has also been redesigned in tandem with the campaign.

“The whole thing underscores the modern version of our strategy: connecting individuals from a broad spectrum of age and demographics,” added Lori Pantel, Wella’s chief marketing officer of North America. “Clairol fans and consumers in our community use hair color to express their true selves, which is the underpinning of Clairol.”

That also informed Clairol’s roster of women it tapped for the campaign. They include fashion influencer Mya Miller and her mother Gym Tan, musician and model April Kae, and teacher-turned-creator Sofia Bella, among others. “Our brand is fairly elastic,” Pantel said. “If you think about the experience of hair color as young as 13, all the way to a very mature adult, it varies. We wanted to make sure that our crew of real women and creators spanned diversity, age and experience.”

Young-Scrivner’s strategy for the company is hyperfocused on innovation, and attracting a new generation with products on the cutting edge. “It’s focusing on meeting the needs of the consumer — Clairol is an example, but it’s happening across our portfolio,” she said.

Wella owns several brands, including OPI, Ghd, and several hair care brands. Last year, the company acquired Briogeo, the hair care business founded by Nancy Twine, for an undisclosed sum, and the category remains a key focus as consumers become more savvy market-wide.

“Consumers are learning that you should have a multistep routine for hair care,” Young-Scrivner said. “There’s a segment called the ‘pro-sumer’ which is consumers that are highly educated and want to cocktail things on their own… that’s starting to grow more.”