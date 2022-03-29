Clarins and FEED Debut Limited-edition Gift With Purpose

Clarins is continuing its partnership with FEED Projects, which provides children with school meals, through its spring gift-with-purchase — or gift-with-purpose in the parlance of the brand — program.

Nordstrom, Saks and Dillard’s will have a pink floral-motif pouch, while Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s will offer a tote bag.

The Clarins x FEED exclusive spring 2022 bags will be gifted to customers shopping $75 or more, with each gift representing seven meals provided to a child in need by Clarins through FEED’s giving partners, which include the UN World Food Programme, No Kid Hungry and Akshaya Patra.

“By helping to provide school meals with every gift-with-purpose, we are not only investing in a proven solution for childhood hunger, but raising awareness for our cause and providing consumers with a tangible way to get involved and make a difference,” said Lauren Bush Lauren, cofounder and chief executive officer of FEED Projects.

Clarins and FEED celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2021; by year-end, they will have provided more than 38 million school meals to children by the end of 2022. As the partnership has grown, it has successfully driven home the message that guaranteed school meals are essential to providing children with the structure and support necessary for them to thrive.

Said Melissa Reidhead, head of communications at Clarins, “For the next decade, our goal is to continue spreading the message of the importance of school meals, and educating friends, family and colleagues as we work toward a more sustainable impact.”

The tote bag will be available at Nordstrom from March 29 through April 14, Saks from April 20 through May 8 and Dillard’s from May 6 through May 14, while the pouch will be exclusively at Macy’s beginning April 22 through May 8 and at Bloomingdale’s from June 9 through June 25.

