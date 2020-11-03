PARIS – Just in time for the second lockdown in France, Groupe Clarins has launched its first virtual 3-D boutique, where visitors can get a taste of the brand’s new retail concept, learn about products, make purchases and get beauty advice.

Reachable at clarins.fr/boutique-virtuelle, the online store teases what upcoming Clarins brick-and-mortar boutiques will look like in Dubai, Hong Kong, Mainland China and Paris starting in April 2021.

The virtual boutique is divided into sections such as novelties, makeup, skin care and beauty consultations. Visitors follow arrows to navigate and can click on small shopping-bag icons to learn about – and possibly buy – products.

Heart icons indicate where virtual try-ons are accessible, such as one found among the lipstick testers. A beauty consultation involves answering a few quick questions after which a skin diagnostic is given. Which specific natural active ingredients are good for one’s skin-care needs, routines, products and how-to-use information is available, too.

There is a section containing plants in jars, where in the brick-and-mortar stores it will be possible to learn about 208 plants used in Clarins skin care. Also in-store next year there will be an Eco Bar, where people will be able to refill their Eau Dynamisante and Huile Tonic bottles.

Clarins is servicing its stay-home clients in other ways, as well. On Oct. 1, the company got into the subscription-box business in France. Called Clarins Unlimited, it involves various types of boxes, which are delivered once every two months. Prices range from 19.90 euros to 69.90 euros.

Beauty brands in France have gotten creative in how they cater to their clients while their physical retail locations are shuttered. Dior in springtime went 3-D with a virtual beauty boutique, which looks like its shop on Paris’ Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

L:A Bruket’s Marais boutique offers same-day delivery in Paris of free sample kits of product tailored to specific beauty needs.