PARIS – Groupe Clarins executives had the past and present in mind as they updated the French beauty brand’s institutional campaign, slogan and logo.

“I was totally convinced that we had to go back to [our] roots,” said Katlin Berenyi, global general manager of Clarins, explaining that involved the authenticity, true story and innovations of the brand.

Somehow, over time, those had become somewhat less visible, she believed.

“I wanted to rethink the communication,” said Berenyi, who said Clarins needed to speak of a diverse group of genuine women – in sync with today.

Thus the campaign shot by David Burton consists of color and black-and-white images of women in everyday life – hanging out with friends, riding a skateboard. Personalities include Claudia Maria Ferreira da Costa, a 59-year-old champion fencer.

The outdoor images and are juxtaposed with shots of natural ingredients used in Clarins formulas.

“We had to go back to this outdoor feeling because it’s very Clarins,” said Bereyni, who recalled the brand’s former ads, such as one with a model under raindrops. “They’re not artificially controlled.”

The models are diverse, ethnically and otherwise.

“They have different passions. In [today’s] context the joy of living is super important,” said Bereyni.

A new slogan, Live Beautifully, appears in the campaign. “It’s not an aesthetic beauty – it’s true beauty,” Bereyni noted.

Also with the new campaign comes an updated logo – the name Clarins appearing in a red rectangle.

“We wanted to have something sharper, like a sticker,” said Bereyni. “We can put it everywhere. It’s a bit irreverent.”

The logo, produced internally, will begin appearing on all Clarins communication, including in-store, around the same time as the new institutional campaign that is being introduced starting in early February. That will have a progressive rollout and should be everywhere in Europe by the end of March.

“The world’s evolving, and we have to evolve with it,” said Bereyni.

