Never mind “Go west, young man.”

Francesco Clark, founder and chief executive officer of Clark’s Botanicals, is looking north as he plots the growth of his company.

The skin care brand is set to launch in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, beginning with the Nordic region in June, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Clark said the brand’s approach is similar to the Nordic beauty approach: simple, sustainable and sourced from nature. “Clark’s Botanicals has long admired the Scandi beauty approach,” he said. “We will be a perfect fit in Scandinavia because we share the belief in simple products from natural ingredients that work well.”

Clark bought back his brand in February 2019 from AS Beauty, which had purchased it as part of Glansaol’s bankruptcy. Since then, he’s rebranded and refocused distribution on its direct-to-consumer business, with sales growing more than 220 percent in 2019.