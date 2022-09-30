Clean Beauty Brands With Highest-growing Online Sales

While total online beauty sales are down as consumers return to brick-and-mortar shopping, many brands have still managed to see recent growth in online sales volumes.

Notably, Olaplex is not only the largest clean beauty brand in total online beauty sales, but also the top-growing, posting 39 percent year-over-year growth in online sales in the 12 months ending July 2022, versus the year prior.

Trailing behind Olaplex are Not Your Mother’s Hair Care and Supergoop, which saw respective increases of 23 percent and 21 percent during the same period. The top decliners in online sales were Fresh, BareMinerals and Drunk Elephant, which saw decreases of 40 percent, 31 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

In its analysis, 1010data defined “clean” beauty brands as those that are cruelty-, sulfate- and paraben-free. While the platform identified a 14 percent decline in total online beauty sales in the first half of 2022, it noted that among the leading beauty retailers, Target saw a slight gain in online beauty sales during the 12 months ending July 2022, while Ulta remained flat and Sephora saw a double-digit decline.

The top beauty brands in terms of growth in online sales from July 2021 through July 2022, per 1010data.