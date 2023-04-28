Clean Beauty’s Evolution: Gregg Renfrew Looks Back

Gregg Renfrew didn’t start in beauty, and it’s that outsider edge she credits her success to.

“To come in as an outsider to the industry, you have a bit of naïveté, but also curiosity that allows you the opportunity to challenge the status quo,” she said. “That’s part of the million reasons why the company was so successful.”

Renfrew founded Beautycounter in 2011 and sold a majority stake to the Carlyle Group in 2021, a transaction which valued the business at $1 billion. To her, timing was key to the brand’s success.

“Timing is critically important, and our timing was spot on,” Renfrew said of Beautycounter’s entry to the market. “We came in as a group of people experienced in business, but not necessarily in this industry, so we were always asking questions.”

Ingredient safety and traceability were among the most important questions the founders asked. The next frontiers include carbon neutrality, sustainability writ large and fair wages for workers in every step of the supply chain.

“When I started Beautycounter, I wanted to change the industry because I wanted to take toxic chemicals out of personal care, cosmetics products. That’s why I named the company Beautycounter, which was counter to the status quo,” Renfrew said. “With a love of fashion and home and other things, I came out appreciating the power of the beauty industry, not just in terms of the revenues associated with it, but the power in terms of people’s health, emotional and physical.”

The brand’s impact includes legislation. For example, in 2019, Renfrew testified in a congressional hearing on regulation reform for cosmetics

“For the first time since 1938, Congress took action and actually adjusted the laws that govern our industry,” Renfrew said in reference to the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022, which includes records access from beauty companies to the Food and Drug Administration, as well as robust requirements for adverse event reporting.

“We made significant progress, but that said, there’s so much work that needs to be done. We just began to scratch the surface, and not even just in the CPG industry. Industry at large needs to be held accountable for things like ethical and responsible sourcing and for looking at their carbon footprint,” said Renfrew.

It all ladders up to Renfrew’s stance that business viability and corporate responsibility can go hand-in-hand. “Businesses that are doing good can also do really well, they don’t need to be mutually exclusive,” she said. “As I think about my next steps and what I might pursue, I want to focus on the way we think about commerce, which is that it’s exclusive from doing good work for the world. That’s not specific to our industry, that’s business at large.”