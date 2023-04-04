Superzero Rebrands, Onboards Sephora in Bid to Bring Waterless Hair Care to New Heights

Waterless hair care brand Superzero is getting a makeover.

The newly reformulated and repackaged brand is introducing eight need-specific shampoo bars, three conditioner bars and a new online presence at Sephora, where all products will be available for $28 each.

The premise the brand was built on, though — making waterless hair care compelling — remains the same, only amplified.

“Everywhere, sustainable products have a very hard time — you reach a niche, and that is it,” said Conny Witke, who cofounded Superzero with Gurval Caer in 2020, and was formerly chief executive officer of Tweezerman for 18 years. “We want to elevate the role of shampoo and conditioner, to put solids on the map for the prestige consumer, who have been a bit more hesitant to come to the table when it comes to [bar products].”

Believing a sharpened focus on performance will be the key to “leading bar-based hair care out of its niche,” Wittke formulated each shampoo and conditioner bar with a proprietary 360 Triflex Complex, consisting of bond-building technology (a first for the brand), moisturizing agent triolein and a customized blend of actives depending on hair type and goals.

Wittke did not comment on sales expectations for the relaunch, but industry sources estimate Superzero could do more than $4 million in retail sales in 2023.

“It’s a comprehensive approach to formulation, which stemmed from our understanding that people take their shampoo and conditioner for granted, when they actually shouldn’t as they have a significant impact on long-term hair health,” said Wittke, who claims Superzero’s shampoo bars are five times more concentrated than liquid shampoo bottles.

The brand’s new conditioners come in three intensity levels, meant to correspond with hair density and frizz level, while the shampoos vary based on damage and frizz level, scalp and color needs, and hair type. Among the line’s active ingredients are amla extract, tea tree oil, shea butter, chamomile, charcoal and creatine.

Superzero’s new shampoo and conditioner bar line. courtesy photo

Superzero has also nixed its formerly color-coded packaging in favor of “eco-luxe” minimalist gray packaging throughout.

“In our conversations with Sephora, which started mid-last year, it became clear that we had to sharpen our brand position and upgrade the branding to connect with consumers on a more emotional level,” Wittke said.

As an extension of this effort, Superzero has tapped celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho — whose clients include Gemma Chan and Camila Morrone — as an ambassador, and is ramping up its TikTok game with an upcoming original song and campaign, and a number of upcoming high-profile influencer partnerships.

Later this year, the brand plans to reintroduce its body care bars (which previously included lotions and body wash) following their respective upgrades, and is eyeing an expansion into facial skin care further down the line.

“Our focus right now is to get the consumer who has some level of eco-awareness, but is not hardcore,” said Wittke, likening the potential of bar-form beauty to that of the rise of “clean” beauty in recent years. “The beauty industry is a massive user of plastics, and we know there is a better way — it has to become a no-brainer for people.”