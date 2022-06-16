Clean Market Expands to NoHo With New Offerings

Clean Market has arrived in NoHo.

Located at 40 Bleecker Street, the 2,300-square-foot space marks the wellness center’s sixth location.

While the brand’s previous locations have all been wellness-café-oriented, Clean Market NoHo will instead lean into the center’s existing wellness lab offerings, such as IV therapy and infrared saunas, as well as introducing new ones in September such as lymphatic massages.

“We’ve seen huge growth in our IV drip since we launched in 2018,” said Kunin. “The environment has changed since 2020, so we’re adapting to cater to that environment by introducing the new services.”

With the wellness lab located at the back of the center, people can first browse the retail space. Offerings include products by microbiome skin care brand Kozo, supplements by LivOn Labs and essential oils and diffusers by Vitruvi, which are all available for purchase.

Product prices range from $10 to $200, while the NutriDrip IV therapy treatments range from $115 for a glutathione drip, which aims to cleanse the liver and result in clearer-looking skin, to $660 for the NutriYouth drip, which delivers nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD, a coenzyme that decreases with age and plays a vital role in many metabolic processes.

The center features three private IV-drip rooms, designed for use by one to two guests, as well as three IV-drip lounges, which host up to eight guests and seek to encourage wellness as a means to connect with like-minded individuals.

“Our group IV therapy is based off its popularity at our Las Vegas location,” said Kunin of why the company is launching the offering in New York. “It’s great to have that communal setting; you can make it your own, whether you want it to be a fun, social event, or a relaxing, meditative drip, or even take a call or business meeting.”

Clean Market NoHo will also bring lymphatic massages and vitamin micro and nano needling to its wellness center in September, which will be overseen by holistic and functional medicine specialist, Dr. Maurice Beer, who also helms the IV therapy program.

“We’re in the process of developing treatments that are complementary to our IV-drip treatments,” Kunin said. “We’re excited to use this location as a central hub to test out new treatments that we bring into the clean market ecosystem.”

As is the case at the company’s other locations, nurse practitioners will be on site to administer treatments and guide consumers through which offerings are most suited to their needs.

Having previously made a name for herself in the health and wellness space with her blog, Clean Food Dirty City, Kunin founded Clean Market in 2018 with the aim of appealing to consumers of all walks, including those who are often overlooked or put off by holistic health culture, by offering services and products at a wide range of price points.

With the opening of this location, Kunin said she hopes Clean Market’s ethos will reach consumers of all walks who enjoy an active and fast-paced lifestyle.

