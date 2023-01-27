ClearForMe Teams With Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Proudly to Bring Ingredient Education to Baby Care

Ingredient transparency tool ClearForMe has inked its first deal with a baby care brand: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Proudly.

Through the partnership, ClearForMe, which counts Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and retailers Ulta Beauty and Credo among its 360-plus partners, provides shoppers with enhanced descriptions of Proudly’s ingredients and functions as they navigate the brand’s website.

“There can be a lot of fear-mongering when it comes to baby care, which is often well-intentioned and not necessarily on purpose, but there is so much data out there and not always a lot of context,” said Proudly president and Estée Lauder alum Pamela Cholankeril. “This partnership allows us to present people with the facts, and let them make the assessment as caregivers as to what’s best for their child.”

Not long after Proudly’s April 2022 launch, the sensitive- and melanin skin-focused brand entered ClearForMe founder and chief executive officer (and, as it happens, longtime Miami Heat fan) Sabrina Noorani’s radar as a potential perfect partner to enter the baby care game with.

Sabrina Noorani, ClearForMe founder and CEO. courtesy photo

“I’m a mom of three, and all of my kids had eczema growing up, as well as other skin issues,” said Noorani, who founded ClearForMe in 2017, prompted by a skin allergy of her own. “When it’s your child, these conditions can be very jarring and lead you into that Reddit thread trap where you’re constantly researching as a mom what is safe and what is good to buy,”

Equipped with the technology and resolve to provide caregivers with a robust understanding of product ingredients (including the plethora of alternative names certain ingredients like vitamin C, salicylic acid and others, are often listed under on labels), Noorani sees this partnership as a meaningful step forward as the company sets its sights beyond the beauty category.

“Anything that has an ingredient list is an opportunity for us to provide clarification and distill potentially confusing information for consumers,” Noorani said. “This partnership is instrumental in helping us get a foothold in the baby and personal care industries, and we’re going to continue to grow there.”