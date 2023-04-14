Clinique Heads to Coachella to Kick Off Summer-long ‘Protect Your Glow’ Campaign

Clinique is coming to Coachella.

The beauty brand will unveil a Clinique Hydration House in which festivalgoers can socialize, enjoy product giftings and immersive installations, and attend a pool party with live music by rising DJs Brittany Sky, Tay James and duo Coco and Breezy.

On Day Two of the festival, Clinique will arrive at Day Club Palm Springs, which bills itself “the desert’s favorite pool party series,” to extend the hydration-themed celebration and further highlight the newest launches within the brand’s Moisture Surge franchise: The 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, and the Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator, which retail for $82 and $48, respectively.

“Clinique has always been a multigenerational brand — we’ve all heard the stories of people being introduced to the brand by their mother, their grandmother,” said Beth Guastella, senior vice president general manager, Clinique North America. “We started thinking in particular about young consumers today, and how we can show up where they are in an authentic way.”

The Coachella festivities (which will take place both weekends of the festival) are the first of many comprising Clinique’s summer-long “Protect Your Glow” campaign, which seeks to emphasize the importance of proper sun care among Gen Z. The campaign will include off-campus pool parties at the University of Florida and the University of Arizona, as well as mobile pop-up trucks in select cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, all featuring giveaways, informational sessions and an interactive “affirmation wall,” with the aim of helping consumers uplift themselves and each other.

“Our ultimate goal is to have consumers experience Clinique in a different way — to have them stop and take notice and say, ‘Wow, that’s Clinique?'” Guastella said. “It’s an opportunity for people to discover — or rediscover — our brand in a whole new way, while empowering them with the knowledge of how to combat daily aggressors that impact their skin.”