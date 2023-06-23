Ouai’s Colin Walsh Named CEO of P&G’s Specialty Beauty Division

Changes are afoot at Procter & Gamble.

Colin Walsh, chief executive officer of Jen Atkin-founded hair care brand Ouai, has been appointed head of the personal care giant’s Specialty Beauty division.

Walsh has been CEO of Ouai for close to five years, during which he oversaw it being acquired by P&G in 2021. Prior to that, he was the CEO of Devacurl.

He succeeds Chris Heiert, a P&G veteran, who will retire in July after almost 25 years at the company.

“Chris’ decades-long contributions to P&G Beauty are simply remarkable, and I’m especially grateful for his leadership these past 18 months to successfully bring together our Specialty brands,” said Alex Keith, CEO of P&G Beauty.

“I’m likewise thrilled for Colin to take on a bigger role in leading Ouai and all of our Specialty brands to the next stage of growth,” she continued. “Colin brings a wealth of business leadership experience and proven results across different specialty beauty businesses and channels.”

Heiert has led P&G’s specialty division as its CEO since its creation in March 2022 to house brands that operate in specialty and/or prestige retail channels across brick-and-mortar and direct-to-consumer.

Among them are three brands P&G snapped up in late 2021 for more than $1 billion — the skin care lines, Farmacy and Tula Skincare, and hair care business Ouai, as well as First Aid Beauty, which it bought in 2018.

At the time of the Ouai deal, although terms were not disclosed, industry sources said it was on track to clock in $50 million in net sales for 2021, and more than $80 million for 2022.

Previously, Heiert was senior vice president, North America skin care and brand franchise leader where he spent years working on Olay. He began his career at P&G in 1999 in the brand marketing division.

In his new position, Walsh will play a key role in overseeing the growth and development of all specialty beauty brands, working in partnership with each brand’s current CEO: Savannah Sachs for Tula, Mina Chae for Farmacy, and John Drake for First Aid Beauty. Walsh will remain the CEO of Ouai.

Inclusive of previous acquisitions Native and Walker & Co, these acquired brands continue to grow disproportionately, with a collective sales increase of about 50 percent in 2022 versus a year ago, according to P&G.

In Beauty Inc’s most recent annual list of the top 100 beauty manufacturers, P&G was named the fourth largest. Its beauty sales totaled $14.4 billion in 2022, down 1.3 percent from the prior year.

Most recently, in 2023, P&G Beauty acquired Mielle Organics, a Black-founded textured hair care brand that is sold at major mass retailers, including Walmart, Target and CVS, for an undisclosed sum.