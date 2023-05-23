Mielle Organics Signs NCAA Athlete Angel Reese as Ambassador

College basketball star Angel Reese is Mielle Organics’ newest ambassador.

In her role, the Louisiana State University forward will front the textured-hair care brand online and at in-person events, also curating a limited-edition bundle of her favorite Mielle products, available for purchase later this summer.

“We selected Angel as a brand ambassador because our goal is to bridge the gap between sports and the beauty space,” said Monique Rodriguez, founder and chief executive officer of Mielle, which was acquired by P&G Beauty in January. “The confidence, boldness and resilience she embodies on and off the court are some of the qualities we look for when we choose brand ambassadors — she’s inspirational.”

Mielle Organics founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez and Angel Reese, the brand’s newest ambassador. courtesy

Known for her energetic personality and love for fashion and beauty, Reese boasts a rapidly growing TikTok following of more than 2 million. Last month, the 21-year-old athlete led LSU to victory in the school’s first national championship game of a National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament.

And brands are paying attention: To date, Reese has racked up NIL (name, image and likeness) deals with companies like Bose, Outback Steakhouse, McDonald’s, JanSport and more.

Said Reese in an exclusive email to WWD: “I have been using [Mielle’s] products on and off the court for a few years now. I am proud to represent a brand that is committed to uplifting women, giving back and changing norms. I respect the drive and dedication of Mielle’s Founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez; I have that same passion, and it is a dream to be connected to a company like this.”

Previous Mielle ambassadors include Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Saweetie.

In tapping Reese, the hair care brand joins a growing group of beauty players harnessing professional and student athletes to resonate with young and value-driven consumers. Oral care brand Moon was among the harbingers of the trend when it joined forces with former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021, and in the years since, Hally Hair, Sephora, Rimmel, Bubble and more have gotten in on the action.

The partnership comes at a time of growth for Mielle, which saw sales surge after influencer Alix Earle uploaded a TikTok video praising its Rosemary Mint Hair Oil in December 2022. Weeks later, the company was acquired by P&G.

“It has been a great partnership with P&G; for the most part, things are still the same for us, but we have that added layer of distribution of resources so our Mielle customers don’t have issues finding the products they love,” said Rodriguez.