New Complexion Products From Milk Makeup, Laura Geller and Peace Out Skincare

Milk Makeup doesn’t want to be a one-category brand.

Having cultivated a cult following for its HydroGrip Primer, the brand is increasing its presence in all areas of the makeup game. Recent launchs include anew eyeliner, mascara and now, Future Fluid Concealer.

“A lot of brands can get pigeonholed,” said Dianna Ruth, chief operating officer and cofounder of Milk Makeup. “We have a skin tint, but we’ve never really gone huge in complexion like we are with this concealer. Complexion is a super high-selling and sticky, loyal category, and we’ve worked for nearly two years to get this formula right.”

The concealer is infused with aloe vera, arnica, hyaluronic acid and skin-conditioning agent, defensil, and has a diamond-shaped applicator for increased ease in applying to different areas of the face.

“The goal is that over time, your skin improves. You can wear less concealer and feel more confident about your skin,” Ruth said.

The brand did not share sales expectations for the launch, but WWD previously reported its parent company, Waldencast, forecast overall sales for Milk brand would reach $66 million in 2022, with the aim that it will top $100 million in 2023.

Lune + Aster’s latest seeks to bring increased versatility to high-coverage makeup.

The brand, which has launched a CC Cream and a skin tint, is introducing its first foundation, which is also its first complexion product in a stick format.

“The decision to develop a stick format for our first foundation launch was driven by our customers’ desire for a product with ease of use, portability and mess-free application,” said Julie Kelly, the vice president for proprietary brands at Bluemercury.

While the product is designed to provide more coverage than Lune + Aster’s existing complexion counterparts, it was a priority for the brand to maintain a lightweight, breathable feel.

To achieve this, the foundation incorporates antioxidants such as rosehip oil and vitamin C, as well as macadamia oil to hydrate the skin and improve dullness during wear.

Industry sources pegged the foundation sticks will do $3 million in retail sales during their first year on the market, although the brand declined to comment on the estimates.

Laura Geller seeks to innovate, not imitate.

That is the philosophy that has informed her approach to product development since she founded her namesake makeup brand in the ‘90s.

While Geller’s baked products — foundations, bronzers, eyeshadows and more — have become a signature, the founder saw an unmet need to double down on complexion offerings in a liquid format.

“When we launched a tinted moisturizer many years ago, we saw that women were craving that liquid base, especially because we appeal to a 40-plus demographic.”

With its new Double Take Foundation, the brand seeks to provide a natural, matte finish and medium-buildable coverage. The foundation also contains nasturtium flower extract, which promotes oxygenation of skin cells, protecting the skin from blue light and promoting cell regeneration.

“I think the thing that is most troubling to the consumer is complexion,” Geller said. “We want to problem solve — we want to make it easier, get them out the door faster and create staples not just in our lines but in theirs.”

Geller did not specify sales expectations, but industry sources think the foundation could do $750,000 in retail sales during its first year on the market.

Peace Out Skincare is taking its lighthearted approach into makeup.

The brand is debuting its first complexion product, a pore blurrer that promises both immediate coverage and long-term benefits.

“There are products that are playing a little bit on both fields of makeup and skin care, and why just be stuck in one or the other when you can have the best in both worlds in some products,” said Enrico Frezza, founder and chief executive officer. “It gives you both the long-term benefits of refining your pores, but at the same time, as soon as you put it on, you see results.”

Niacinamide, mushroom extract and hyaluconic acid give the product its clinical results, which include a 62 percent reduction in pore size after two weeks of use.



It’s also part of a larger foray into the makeup category — the largest in prestige beauty. “It’s going to be our baby step into the worlds,” Frezza said. “Next year, there is going to be a bigger step.”

Frezza didn’t comment on sales, though industry sources anticipate the launch will exceed $15 million in global retail sales for its first year.

Also making its first foray into complexion is Tula Skincare.

Known for its probiotic-powered products, Tula, which is the sanskrit word for “balance,” has added to its assortment of hybrid beauty products with a new skin tint and serum.

“As we’re seeing consumer demand for no-makeup makeup grow, we are excited to lead the market in bringing multitasking, category-innovating products to our community,” said chief executive officer, Savannah Sachs.

The product is infused with Tula’s signature probiotic and prebiotic blend called S6Pro Complex and a new proprietary Rainbow Seabright Elixir, which contains rainbow seaweed and niacinamide.

Designed to actively improve the same uneven skin tone it seeks to camouflage, the tinted serum offers lightweight coverage in 30 shades and has a 12-hour-wear claim.

The product joins the brand’s blurring and moisturizing collection of primers as a hybrid makeup/skin care offering, a category which Tula seeks to delve deeper into.

“Since launch, Radiant Skin has been the top-performing content on Tula’s social platforms and we’re excited to continue to see growth in this competitive category,” Sachs said.

The brand did not comment on sales expectations for this launch, but it was previously reported that the brand was doing about $150 million in net sales in 2021.