Core Industrial Partners is doing another beauty manufacturing deal — this time, it’s adding Marianna Beauty Holdings LLC.

Core-backed Arizona Natural Resources is acquiring Marianna Beauty, which develops and manufactures hair, skin and other beauty products. Marianna specializes in hand and body products, hairstyling products, hair color and pet grooming products. The business operates a 400,000-square-foot facility in Omaha, Neb.

Together, Arizona and Marianna will aim to provide services to small and large beauty companies. The businesses will operate almost 40 filling lines and have more than 100 storage and mixing tanks capable of filling sample sizes and full-sized products, the companies said.

“The two companies combine to form an industry leader with substantial operational scale, comprehensive chemical formulation capabilities and plentiful capacity for their customers,” said Core senior partner Frank Papa.

Core, a Chicago-based private equity firm, bought a majority stake in Arizona Natural Resources last July with a plan to build up the next major North American beauty manufacturer.

Beauty manufacturing M&A has been constant for the past few years, especially among private equity players. Wind Point Partners-backed Voyant acquired Kik’s personal care manufacturing operation, and Cornell Capital-backed KCD-One has made many acquisitions in the past few years. Most recently, The Hut Group acquired Bentley Laboratories LLC, which makes skin care products, including Perricone.

