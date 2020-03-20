@Pronovias is donating wedding dresses to brides working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pronovias Group will offer wedding dresses to all betrothed hospital employees, including doctors, nurses, janitors and cafeteria staff.
Alessandra Rinaudo, artistic director of Pronovias Group, put together “The Heroes Collection” for this occasion, selecting a wide variety of wedding dresses especially for these workers. She described these workers as “soldiers, unrelenting in their battle to heal the sick.”
