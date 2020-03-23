By  on March 23, 2020

The Estée Lauder Cos. is reopening its Melville, N.Y., manufacturing facility in order to manufacture hand sanitizer, WWD has learned.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “The Estée Lauder Companies is proud to contribute to the broader COVID-19 relief efforts by reopening our Melville manufacturing facility this week to produce hand sanitizer for high-need groups and populations, including front-line medical staff. We are grateful to our employees who have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Compensated, employee volunteers will support this vital, meaningful effort.”

