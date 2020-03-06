By and  on March 6, 2020

While the coronavirus’ impact on sales has been severe, the manufacturing side of beauty has also been significantly hit. At the Personal Care Products Council general meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., several executives noted that many factories in China are still not up and running at full capacity and that packaging is the element most affected by the continued coronavirus outbreak.

One manufacturer with operations in China said the company’s facilities there are running at about 70 percent capacity, and have fallen behind on some orders.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers