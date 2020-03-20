Coty Inc. is expecting coronavirus to cause a 20 percent sales decline in the third fiscal quarter, with a “meaningful impact on profit.”

The beauty company issued an update on how it planned to handle business as COVID-19 continues to spread globally. It includes starting to manufacture and supply hand sanitizer to medical and emergency services, as well as pushing products onto Amazon and expanding Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics in Europe in the coming weeks.