MILAN — Cosmetica Italia is the latest Italian organization to voice concerns about measures the government implemented to counteract the coronavirus spread in the country.

On Monday, the Italian association of cosmetics companies released a statement urging the government to revisit the recent decision of reopening hair salons and beauty centers only on June 1 for the sake of the “survival and safeguard of an essential sector for the Italian economy and families.”

In particular, last year Italian hair salons and beauty centers generated sales of more than 6 billion euros, employing more than 263,000 operators in 130,000 salons, 90 percent of which are small-sized as they enroll two employees each on average.

According to the statement, another month of closure will have severe repercussions on both businesses and employees, causing 50,000 units to fail and the consequent unemployment of 100,000 operators. It would additionally lead to “the raise and diffusion of illegal work operated at home without any control and safety measure, therefore exponentially increasing the risk of infection.”

“As cosmetics manufactures, we are worried for a decision which will have impacts both on the distribution front in the hair salons and beauty centers and on the supply chain, causing inevitable consequences in terms of employment,” said Cosmetica Italia’s president Renato Ancorotti. “This sector is absolutely able to apply further strict sanitary measures — integrating the efficient ones that are usually applied — to facilitate a quick relaunch [of its activities] that combines the attention to customers and employees’ health and safety with the citizens’ demand of wellness and reduced social impacts. Unfortunately we have to consider that no [discussion was offered] to define a shared sanitary protocol aimed at safely resuming these activities. But we confide it might be still possible a rethinking by the government and a redefining of the rules to support this category.”

As reported, on Sunday evening Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the lockdown in the country, first enforced on March 9, will be gradually lifted beginning May 4, when production and construction will be allowed to restart, as well as business-to-business operations, in compliance with safety protocols. On May 18 retail businesses will be allowed to reopen, as well as museums, exhibitions and libraries, while bars and restaurants will be able to resume their operations on June 1 along with beauty centers.