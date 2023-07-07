Cosmoprof North America Returns to Las Vegas: What to Expect

Cosmoprof North America will celebrate its 20th anniversary when it returns to Las Vegas on July 11.

“It’s a big one for us,” said Liza Rapay, who oversees the business-to-business trade show. “And in January, we’re launching Miami. So, this is an exciting time for us.”

Cosmoprof North America, unveiled in the U.S. in 2003, has been a launching platform for young brands, while spotlighting innovations in beauty. It showcases everything from breakthroughs in ingredients to new distribution channels, across categories in skin care, color cosmetics, hair and nails.

“First and foremost, when we look at our registration of our new guests this year, over 40 percent of them are new, their first time coming to the show,” continued Rapay. “So that’s huge.”

Held for three days at the Las Vegas Convention Center, retailers expected this year include Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Target, QVC, C.O. Bigelow, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Belk, Coupang, Salon Centric, TJX Cos., Von Maur and Shoppers Drug Mart. There will also be representatives from the likes of Unilever, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., L’Oréal USA, Shiseido, Maesa, as well as Paula’s Choice, Smashbox, Tarte Cosmetics, Too Faced, E.l.f. Beauty and Dermalogica. Outside the U.S., attendees are coming from Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

“Last year, we separated the show into two halls,” said Jerusalem Girmay, marketing manager at Cosmoprof North America, speaking on newness. Cosmoprof and Cosmopack, which is focused on solutions for the beauty supply chain, will be united again.

“The response that we got back from exhibitors and attendees is that we wanted to return back to the one-hall format because for the exhibitors, particularly in Cosmopack, the other exhibitors are their clientele as well,” she said. “So, it’s just listening to our feedback from last year, and it’s a return to the one-hall format, which makes it beneficial for both exhibitors and attendees alike.”

The educational talks will be more accessible, too, she added, located on the second level of the convention center. Larissa Jensen of Circana will discuss sales and consumer behaviors across prestige and mass markets. Wendy Liebmann of WSL Strategic Retail will moderate a chat on Disrupted Beauty Retail with panelists Noah Rosenblatt, SpaceNK’s North America president; Andrea Harrison, vice president of merchandising in beauty and personal care at CVS, and Nyakio Grieco, cofounder of Thirteen Lune. And Jessica Cruel, editor in chief of Allure, will lead a discussion on Building Beauty Retail for the Multicultural Consumer, joined by beauty executives and retailers.

Also of note, there will be a “Country Pavilions” featuring “elements and innovation from countries recognized for strong heritage in beauty,” said Girmay, and for the first time, South Africa and Turkey will be represented.

Kicking it all off will be a celebration on July 11 to toast the milestone anniversary. It will include a presentation of the Cosmoprof North America and Cosmopack North America Awards winners. For the first time, this year’s winners, along with all global awards winners, will be presented and displayed at Cosmoprof Bologna in March 2024, noted Girmay.

Here are the trends to watch according to Cosmoprof, curated by Beautystreams: