The 53rd edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has been rescheduled once again. After being canceled in 2020 and postponed several times in 2021, the Italian leg of the beauty trade show is now expected to be staged next year, running March 10 to 14.

The event will maintain its format targeting companies and buyers by dividing its dates according to product categories.

In particular, Cosmopack — dedicated to supply chain operators — and Cosmo Perfumery & Cosmetics, focused on perfumery and body care lines for the retail, prestige and masstige channels, will both run March 10 to 13. Opening and closing a day after these dates, Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon will host companies and operators of finished products, equipment, furnishings and services for the professional industry.

As reported, in the past few months the fair’s organizer BolognaFiere tweaked the show’s traditional schedule and moved the event forward compared to its usual March dates to run first in May, and then in September amid increasing concerns from associations and industry operators about the development of the pandemic in Italy.

“The event will be back in attendance on the expected dates of March, which are traditionally more functional for the needs of the cosmetics industry,” said BolognaFiere president Gianpiero Calzolari. “However, the need to resume activities is tangible among the players in the sector. Therefore, an event will be exceptionally organized with an unprecedented format,” he said, without disclosing details save for its dates, which will be Sept. 9 to 13.

Meanwhile, to encourage business during the first half of the year, the trade show will reinforce its digital counterpart WeCosmoprof by further expanding its reach to feature its international editions, including Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India and Cosmoprof CBE Asean.

Scheduled to run June 7 to 18, the digital event is organized by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd., a venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets.

“In these times of disconnection, we continue to focus on collaboration within the global beauty community. To make the most of WeCosmoprof International’s global reach and networking synergy we have upgraded optimization for the Chinese market, offering innovative virtual support, state-of-the-art digital tools and enhanced business opportunities to our community around the world,” said David Bondi, senior vice president — Asia of Informa Markets and director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd.

As for the international physical shows, the 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America is confirmed to run Aug. 29 to 31 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, followed by the Cosmoprof India event staged Oct. 28 to 30 at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center in Mumbai.

Cosmoprof Asia moved its opening date forward by a day, now running Nov. 17 to 19, while the debut of the format in Thailand formerly expected to take place in September at the Impact Convention and Exhibition Center in Bangkok was postponed to run Dec. 8 to 10.

Organized by BolognaFiere with Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo, the launch of Cosmoprof CBE Asean aims to offer opportunities to companies and operators interested in exploring the potential of the Southeast Asian market, specifically in countries including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cosmoprof is not the only beauty event that revised its schedule and formats for 2021. TFWA’s Asia Pacific Hainan Special Edition is now to be in an all-digital format from June 21 to 24.

Luxe Pack’s “special edition” in Paris, focused on sustainable premium packaging, has been postponed to run Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. at the Carreau du Temple. It had formerly been set for June 1 to 2.

MakeUp in Paris, the business-to-business event for makeup executives, has been rescheduled to Oct. 20 to 21 in the Carrousel du Louvre. The trade show was originally meant to take place from June 17 to 18 in that location.

Milan’s annual artistic perfumery show Esxence called off its 12th edition to be held this year. The event will be staged from March 17 to 20, 2022 at the MiCo — Milano Convention Centre venue.